Tottenham are not only signing Andy Robertson from Liverpool, but they’ve also beaten the Reds to an agreement with an experienced Argentina international, according to two sources.

Tottenham survived the ultimate scare on Sunday when narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship. Joao Palhinha eased the nerves in north London with the game’s only goal, and a rare clean sheet meant West Ham’s 3-0 victory over Leeds United did not matter. The Hammers dropped a division, and difficult decisions must now be made on many of their best players like Mateus Fernandes and Jarrod Bowen, to name just two.

It’s a rosier outlook at Spurs, though after successive 17th-placed finishes, there’s a clear need for major changes to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

It’s no secret Tottenham’s hierarchy believe there’s a need to add greater experience, character and leadership to their squad.

Spurs don’t lack for talent in those available to De Zerbi right now, but it’s hard to dispute there’s a mental fragility and when things get tough, the team usually fold.

As such, Spurs pre-agreed the free agent signing of Andy Robertson earlier in 2026. The Liverpool icon, 32, has won all there is to win on Merseyside, but is moving on from Anfield and his arrival at Tottenham hinged on avoiding relegation.

With that goal now achieved, Ben Jacobs has confirmed Spurs will bring Robertson on board.

The Scot will also be joined in north London by another veteran Premier League defender – Marcos Senesi.

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Tottenham beat Liverpool to Marcos Senesi signing

The Argentina international is leaving Bournemouth also via free agency. His situation was the same as Robertson’s in that he agreed to sign for Tottenham if they retained their Premier League status.

And on Monday morning, both Florian Plettenberg from Sky Germany and Matteo Morreto – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – confirmed Senesi will become a Spurs player.

What’s more, Morreto also revealed Liverpool had looked into a move for the 29-year-old centre-back in ‘recent weeks’, but he’s now bound for Tottenham.

“Tottenham has verbally agreed on the signing of Marcos Senesi,” wrote Morreto on X. “There is a verbal agreement in progress between the parties, and the London club is already working on a four-year contract for the Argentine defender.

“The Spurs are getting ahead of several European giants; even Liverpool showed interest in recent weeks.”

Plettenberg simply quote tweeted his prior post from April that brought news of Senesi joining Spurs this summer if they avoided relegation.

Senesi’s arrival has assumed greater significance after TEAMtalk learned Spurs are now warming to the idea of offloading Cristian Romero after his latest stunt.

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