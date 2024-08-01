Tottenham and Arsenal could both be closing in on new signings

Tottenham have been given a major lift to their hopes of bolstering their forward line this summer as a top target looks set to become available, while Arsenal are closing in on adding the the final piece to Mikel Arteta’s midfield puzzle.

TOTTENHAM EYE EXPLOSIVE FORWARD

Tottenham have been boosted in their bid to sign an exciting talent as Ange Postecoglou looks to add more firepower to his forward line this summer.

With Brazilian frontman Richarlison still being tipped to leave the club this summer, Postecoglou is fully aware that he needs to bring in a replacement to compete across his three-man frontline.

Skipper Son Heung-min remains capable of playing through the middle and looked sharp as he scored twice in the club’s latest pre-season friendly in South Korea.

However, it appears that Tottenham still have significant interest in signing Portugal international attacker Pedro Neto, as has been reportedly in numerous European outlets.

Latest suggestions are that the north London club are intensifying their interest in the Wolves man and Molineux chief Gary O’Neil has now added fuel to those flames.

Speaking about Neto in pre-season, O’Neil said: “I know how good he is [Neto] and how well he would do at a big club, but I want our team here to be unbelievably successful and I’m hoping he stays.

“There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody, he’s in a good spot and I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play, how it suits him and the big part he’ll play in it.

“But of course, it can change really quickly if a massive bid comes in from a top club, then no-one will stand in Pedro’s way.

“It’s still my duty to him and everybody to make sure he’s ready to play for us.

“I’m confident that he will be here because we haven’t had anything that makes the club think he won’t be.

“But a lot of the business can be done late, even up to the last couple of hours, so until the window is closed there’s always a chance.”

Neto a gamble worth taking for Tottenham

Although Neto was outstanding for Wolves last season, as he showcased in an away win for his side in north London, his arrival would still be viewed as somewhat of a risk.

At 24 years of age, Neto has already had to overcome several serious injuries.

The Portuguese winger, who was with his country at the Euros, suffered a serious knee injury in the 2020/21 season and then another significant ankle problem in 2022/23.

Moreover, Neto also missed around 23 games in total with hamstring issues last term but was in superb form when available.

Much will depend on the price tag, but if the Portuguese is available at a bargain price then there is every chance Postecoglou will strike.

PSG SUFFER KIMMICH BLOW

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt with a major blow in their transfer pursuit of Joshua Kimmich as the German might not leave Bayern Munich this summer. While PSG are close to signing Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, they are still looking for an experienced player at the centre of the park but it’s unlikely to be Kimmich. (Le Parisien)

AC Milan are hopeful of landing AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham. It is believed that a deal is close to being agreed between both clubs for the 26-year-old, with the Giallorossi open to letting him leave on a loan deal that is set to include an option clause that could make it become permanent. (Nicolo Schira)

Former Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad are no longer interested in signing Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. (Rudy Galetti)

New talks are set to be held between West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund over a deal for striker Niclas Füllkrug. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea star Cesare Casadei has ruled out joining another Premier League and wants a return to his homeland instead. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund have strengthened their midfield with the signing of 33-year-old Pascal Groß from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Germany international has signed a two-year contract. (Various)

More details are emerging on the deal that Roma have struck with Girona for striker Artem Dovbyk, which will cost a maximum of €38.5m, with a clue on his shirt number as Tammy Abraham prepares to exit. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

ARSENAL CLOSE IN ON MERINO

Arsenal are close to securing the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. A deal is now “imminent” after an agreement worth €30million plus incentives was reached between both clubs, with the Gunners set to beat out competition from Barcelona as well as Atletico Madrid for his signature. (Various)

Barcelona are set to go “all out” in an attempt to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Sport)

Nottingham Forest have announced the capture of Portuguese winger Jota Silva from Vitoria Guimaraes. (Various)

Atalanta striker El Bilal Toure has reportedly agreed a deal on personal terms with VfB Stuttgart, but the Bundesliga side still need to agree a fee with La Dea. (Football Italia)

Atletico Madrid have given up on signing West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd and are ready to move for Barcelona’s Clément Lenglet instead. (Foot Mercato)

Chelsea have offered €20m to KRC Genk to sign Mike Penders this summer and reached a ‘verbal agreement’ over signing the 19-year-old goalkeeper. (Het Belang van Limburg)

Sassuolo and Croatia international defender Martin Erlic is on the move and looks set for a switch to Bologna rather than Torino. (Football Italia)