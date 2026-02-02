Arsenal are looking into a surprise late transfer window raid, according to David Ornstein, after seeing versatile star Mikel Merino ruled out for a lengthy period of time after sustaining a broken bone in his foot – and one Gunners expert has suggested a shock return could be on the cards.

The Premier League leaders had a stellar weekend as they cruised to a 4-0 victory against Leeds at Elland Road before seeing nearest challengers Manchester City clawed back to draw 2-2 away to Tottenham and Aston Villa beaten at home by Brentford. It leaves Arsenal six points clear at the top with 14 league games left to play as they look to end their 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

Mikel Arteta has accrued quite comfortably the strongest squad in the Premier League and many observers feel their second-string XI would be up there challenging for glory. It’s no surprise that Arsenal also set history this season by winning eight out of eight Champions League group stage games – the club’s longest-ever winning sequence in the competition.

However, Arteta’s plans over the remainder of the season have suffered a blow after Merino suffered a suspected broken bone in his foot and will now undergo surgery on the issue in the coming days.

And according to Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, Arsenal are now ‘surveying the market’ for a potential loan as short-term cover, though the journalist admits there are ‘no guarantees of anything materialising at this stage’.

Ornstein also explains that the length of time that Merino faces on the sidelines has yet to be determined and could influence Arsenal’s thinking.

The 29-year-old has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season and has six goals and three assists, often showing his worth by adding height and physicality to their attack when in need of a late goal off the bench.

And Merino, who is also comfortable as a holding midfielder, has made 77 appearances for the club since joining from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2024, providing one of the club’s more versatile performers.

Arsenal were also without Bukayo Saka for the win at Leeds, with the England winger suffering an injury during the warm-up, who was replaced in the starting XI by Noni Madueke, who went on to enjoy a strong afternoon at Elland Road.

Arsenal expert suggests Gunners recall loan star as cover

In a statement, Arsenal confirmed Merino faces a period on the sidelines.

“Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season. Everyone is fully focused on supporting Mikel to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible,” the statement read.

And writing on his Instagram page, Merino posted: “Time to stop now with a foot injury. Sometimes life throws this kind of challenge when less convenient.

“Just another opportunity to be strong, resilient and overcome it. We have the best medical team, and together we will come back stronger. Thank you for all the support, it means everything to me.”

Quite who Arsenal will sign next remains to be seen, but one Arsenal expert, Charles Watts, has made it clear why the Gunners should look to bring Ethan Nwaneri back from his loan spell with Ligue 1 side Marseille, despite only sanctioning the deal on 23 January.

Taking to X, Watts wrote: ‘There’s a good young midfield player at Marseille apparently.

‘Something like this was always my fear about letting Nwaneri leave. Undoubtedly good for his development, but given what’s at stake this season, my purely selfish preference was to keep the squad as strong as possible until the summer.

‘I know Nwaneri and Merino aren’t comparable in terms of profile, but Havertz is back now, who can do a lot of the Merino role if needed, and Nwaneri would provided another very valuable rotation option.

‘But what’s done is done – and playing week in, week out is clearly better for Nwaneri. No doubt about that. MLS as a midfield option could be useful now at times if needed.’

