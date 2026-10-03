Tottenham reach decision on selling Micky van de Ven to Liverpool for £90m

Tottenham have decided whether or not to sell Micky van de Ven to Liverpool amid reports the Reds are lining up the Dutchman as Virgil van Dijk’s heir.

Van Dijk remains one of the best centre-halves in the world, though he’s out of contract next summer and turns 36 around that time.

It’s as yet unclear whether Liverpool will offer a new deal, and if they do, whether it contains terms Van Dijk would deem acceptable. He’s currently the highest earner at the club, and by some margin too.

In any case, the Reds already have one eye on the future, which is only natural given Van Dijk’s age.

A recent report from CaughtOffside claimed Liverpool have lined up Tottenham ace, Micky van de Ven, as Van Dijk’s heir.

They declared: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool’s interest appears particularly significant.

‘The Reds are already planning for life after Virgil van Dijk, whose minutes are being managed more carefully this season, and Van de Ven fits the profile of a potential long-term successor.’

On the subject of cost, it was stated sources within the industry believe Van de Ven – who signed a contract extension with Spurs in August – could move for a figure in the £80m-£90m range.

At that price, Van de Ven would surpass Harry Maguire as the world’s most expensive defender.

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Tottenham decision on selling Micky van de Ven to Liverpool

But according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Spurs fans need not fear the club selling their best defender.

O’Rourke stated: ‘Tottenham have no plans to sell Micky van de Ven as Liverpool prepare to move for his services next year.’

He added: “Tottenham are quite relaxed about this. They tied down Van de Ven to a new contract in August until 2031.

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“So look, Tottenham hold all the aces here, he’s been made club captain as well, so I can’t imagine they’ll be too keen to lose such a key player.

“Tottenham won’t be entertaining a sale anytime soon. Top players will always attract interest and have suitors, but he’s under a long-term contract at Tottenham and they’re planning for life with Mickey van de Ven.”