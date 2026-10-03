Man Utd: Juventus want TWO United stars – one is a starter, the other isn’t

Juventus have ambitions of completing a double raid on Manchester United in 2027, though one of the deals in particular looks impossible to make.

Juventus are enduring a down decade, with the Turin club failing to finish any higher than third in Serie A over the past six seasons. A sixth-placed finish last term saw Juve miss out on Champions League football.

The quickest way for clubs to get back to where they feel they belong is through the transfer market.

A recent report from CaughtOffside brought news of Juventus being among a cluster of European and Saudi Arabian sides hoping to sign Bruno Fernandes next year.

The reigning Premier League player of the year is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, though Man Utd do hold an option for an extra season.

Talks regarding an extension have taken place, though given the player is now aged 32, it’s as yet unclear whether Man Utd and Fernandes will find common ground.

Indeed, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, insisted the salary, contract length, and whether the release clause worth around €65m in his current deal is removed, are all potential sticking points.

Juventus want Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting Juventus have their eyes on another United star, Benjamin Sesko.

Loanee Nick Woltemade won’t be signed to a permanent deal, and Sesko is among the frontmen Juve are giving consideration to signing next summer.

GdS wrote: ‘The hunt for a striker will resume in the summer. Nick Woltemade’s confirmation is unlikely, having been signed on a dry loan, and in 2025-26, Newcastle paid over €70 million for him.

‘Over the coming months, Juventus will monitor the situations of Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United and Folarin Balogun at Monaco; both the Slovenian number nine and the American have had slow starts to the season.’

Of the United pair, Fernandes will obviously be the most difficult to sign. TuttoJuve have stated Juventus aren’t prepared to pay the value of the release clause.

What’s more, CaughtOffside stated that while no new deal is yet in place, the intention of both Man Utd and Fernandes is to continue their relationship beyond next season.

Even if no agreement on an extension is struck, Man Utd can still activate their one-year option and field Fernandes in the 2027/28 campaign.

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Sesko isn’t a regular starter for Michael Carrick, with the United boss favouring Matheus Cunha in the striker spot so far this season.

Nevertheless, Sesko is comfortably ahead of Joshua Zirkzee in the pecking order and a move for the Slovenian – who cost £74m two summers ago – looks difficult to pull off too.