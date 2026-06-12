Manchester United are reportedly set to ‘splurge £100m’ on their next two signings, having chosen their top alternatives to Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils have already had success and failure this summer because they have fended off competition to complete the “100% confirmed” deal for Atalanta star Ederson Silva.

However, Michael Carrick’s side have also missed out on another leading target, with it now clear that England international Anderson is likely to join arch-rivals Manchester City.

With Man City submitting a package potentially worth £121m with add-ons, we have reported that Man Utd have made the firm decision to step away from a move for Anderson and turn to five alternatives.

One of their targets is West Ham standout Matheus Fernandes, and we revealed on Friday that the Red Devils are confident of landing the talented midfielder for two reasons, though they will fail with an opening offer.

And a report from The Sun claims Man Utd are ‘preparing to splurge £100m’ on two more midfielders, with the funds reserved for Anderson to be redistributed to other targets.

This is said to be dependent on Manuel Ugarte leaving to free up extra funds, but their ‘three-man shortlist’ for their remaining midfield signings includes Fernandes, Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott.

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Michael Owen tells Manchester United to focus on signing “first choice” midfield target

And ex-Man Utd forward Michael Owen has explained why he thinks his former club needs to be prioritising the arrival of Fernandes this summer.

Owen told The Metro: “Casemiro’s shoes are big shoes to fill aren’t they?. And you know lots of people were writing them off but he had an incredible last two-thirds of the season and big shoes to fill.

“Personally if I was Michael Carrick if I was Manchester United, I’d be getting Fernandes from West Ham. I think he’s very good. I think he’s exactly what they need.

“I think they’re going to probably be gazumped with Elliot Anderson from Man City, but there’s obviously plenty of names. Baleba at Brighton, there’s Scott at Bournemouth and things but if it were me I would be getting Fernandes from West Ham.”

Owen added: I thought he was brilliant last season. I watched him a lot I think he’s a very good pick. He’s reasonably young which is another massive tick. If you’re going to be spending 80 to 100 million then you don’t want to be buying someone that’s in their late 20s.

“I could see him and Kobbie Mainoo forming a great partnership in there, and the other thing is he should be gettable.

“West Ham have gone into the Championship and he’s not going to want to be playing in the Championship so I mean I would think that he’s very gettable and I think he’s very good.

“I personally would be making him my first choice.”

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