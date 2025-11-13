In a seismic blow to Celtic’s title defence, Japanese forward Daizen Maeda has informed the club of his desire to depart in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk understands Brentford, Leeds and Everton are among his five suitors from the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who was incredible in the Scottish Premiership last season with 33 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, has been a revelation since joining from Yokohama F. Marinos in 2022.

His blistering pace, tireless work rate, and clinical finishing were instrumental in Celtic’s domestic double last season, earning him cult hero status among the Parkhead faithful.

Maeda’s ability to stretch defences and link play with flair made him indispensable, particularly in high-stakes Old Firm derbies.

Yet, behind the accolades lay brewing discontent. TEAMtalk sources close to the player reveal Maeda’s frustration peaked over the summer when Celtic rebuffed overtures from several English top-flight clubs.

Valued at around £15m, the winger felt sidelined in contract talks and overlooked for a Premier League move that could elevate his international prospects ahead of Japan’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

“He’s given everything for Celtic, but he needs a fresh challenge,” one insider confided. “The rejection stung, and he’s made it clear: January or bust.”

Brentford lead race for Celtic star

Celtic, who are ramping up their search for a new manager, now face a dilemma.

With the squad already stretched by injuries and recent exits if Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah, losing Maeda could derail their bid for a fourth consecutive title.

The club is reluctantly open to a sale if the price is right, eyeing reinforcements from Japan, the English Championship and across Europe to soften the blow.

Former manager Brendan Rodgers, ever the pragmatist, praised Maeda’s “world-class” contributions in one of his last pressers but dodged questions on his future, hinting at “exciting developments” in the market.

The race for Maeda’s signature is heating up south of the border. Brentford, who scouted him aggressively last summer, lead the pack with their high-pressing system a perfect fit for his dynamism. The Bees see him as the ideal foil for their set up, offering a brilliant deal as a sweetener.

Everton, desperate to bolster David Moyes forward line amid their resurgence, are circling and keen with the Japanese’s ability to play across the front three.

Wolves, under serious relegation threat, view Maeda as a versatile option to help them try and survive, while West Ham’s Nuno Espirito Santo eyes his speed and relentless pressing to complement Jarrod Bowen.

Leeds United, pushing for Premier League safety under Daniel Farke, are also anong those thought to have been alerted by a potential move.

For Maeda, the move represents a dream leap. From J-League obscurity to Celtic stardom, his next chapter could cement his legacy as Japan’s next big export.

As January looms, Celtic fans brace for a bittersweet farewell – another gem slipping through their grasp in the relentless churn of modern football. Will the Hoops cash in wisely, or regret rebuffing the suitors? Only time, and the transfer grapevine, will tell.

