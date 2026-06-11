Nottingham Forest have let Manchester City know the eye-popping fee they hope to achieve for Elliot Anderson, and while Cityzens chiefs now face a dilemma, TEAMtalk understands there is now growing confidence that a third offer for the England midfielder will finally do the trick.

Manchester City tabled a mammoth £121million (€140m, $162m) package for Anderson on Wednesday night, with the guaranteed fee set at £106 million, and with the rest made up in add-ons.

But while the Cityzens edge closer to securing one of the summer’s most audacious transfers, they will need to improve their bid for a third time after Nottingham Forest rejected proposal number two.

Despite the setback, City remain determined and are pushing negotiations towards a potential landmark agreement.

Sources close to the talks indicate the clubs remain in advanced discussions, with City optimistic that a minor adjustment to the upfront payment could finalise the deal.

And while Forest are understood to be holding out for an initial sum as close to £120million as possible, seeking to maximise the package for a player who has become a vital cog in Thomas Tuchel’s England side, sources have revealed the final sum could reach £130million (€151m, $174m).

Anderson, who has impressed with his composure, vision and high energy levels in midfield, is said to be eager to complete the move to the Etihad Stadium and has long made it clear, behind the scenes, that a move to City is his number one choice.

This was something our sources reported on as far back as March, and while no timescale is being put on when they hope to secure his signing, there is growing optimism a deal will soon be agreed…

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The 23-year-old is fully committed to joining City’s squad and remains hopeful that the clubs can bridge the remaining gap swiftly.

Personal terms are not expected to present any obstacles, with the player ready to relocate once the transfer is ratified and his World Cup duties are over.

Developments over the last 24 hours effectively end any hopes Manchester United may have harboured of hijacking the deal.

United have been linked with Anderson for months, and it is widely reported that the former Newcastle man was their dream midfield target this summer.

However, as per my colleague, Graeme Bailey, United have now accepted their fate and are instead busying themselves by working on five other midfield targets and intending to bring two of these to Old Trafford this summer.

Unless City unexpectedly withdraw from the race – an outcome described as highly unlikely at this stage – the Red Devils’ interest in Anderson is over.

Should the transfer be completed at the reported valuation, it would eclipse the current British record currently set by Liverpool’s £125m signing of Alexander Isak last summer.

It will also underline City’s continued dominance in the market despite existing squad strength.

Forest, meanwhile, stand to receive a significant windfall and a mind-blowing profit on their initial £40m investment two summers ago. That windfall could fund substantial reinvestment in their squad as they prepare for another demanding Premier League campaign.

Talks are ongoing, with both parties motivated to reach an agreement before the transfer window intensifies.

For Anderson, a move to City represents a major step up in his career, offering the chance to compete at the highest level.

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