Tottenham: De Zerbi delivers huge James Maddison news vs Coventry as Marbella ban revealed

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that James Maddison could finally be ready to make his first Tottenham Hotspur start in over 500 days against Coventry, while the Spurs chief has also revealed a ban he enforced during the club’s midweek trip to Marbella.

The attacking midfielder’s last start for the club came in their 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-finals back in May 2025.

Since then, he has suffered two ACL tears, one minor one in that game against Bodo and a major one in a pre-season clash against Newcastle in South Korea in August 2025.

De Zerbi was asked if Maddison is in a position to start for Spurs ahead of their clash against Coventry on Monday, having played a total of 90 minutes from the bench in five substitute appearances so far this season.

“Maybe. Maybe, yes,” he answered.

“Yes, I think of course you need to play many games to reach the best physical condition,” he continued. “But there are players able to be important even if they play 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, and James is one player like this.

“I think this season, right now, he’s ready to start the game. I don’t know if we start with him, but I’m waiting for that moment.”

Maddison could also be joined on the pitch by Dejan Kulusevski, who is set to take his place on the bench, having not featured for the club in 526 days with a serious knee injury.

De Zerbi confirmed that the Swede is in the squad for Coventry, although two starters will definitely miss the game with fresh injury issues.

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De Zerbi reveals Marbella phone ban

Over the past week, between the matches against Manchester United and Coventry, Spurs went to Marbella, with De Zerbi explaining his thought process behind the trip and why he enforced a mobile phone ban during the camp.

The Italian is fully aware that the pressure will build if Tottenham fail to beat the Sky Blues and end their winless run, but hopes the midweek excursion to Spain can help turn the season around.

“We worked on the pitch, we stayed together – we removed phones from breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay together because now it is like (phone) all the time,” De Zerbi said.

“We had two or three important meetings speaking about football, our situation and how everyone has to take responsibility. And nothing more. There were some dinners just for the players, some dinners just for the staff.

“As a coach, you understand you have to improve, you have to change the situation, and you try to find all solutions.

“I already did this type of training camp two times with Marseille, and it was a good solution. I spoke with the club, with Vinai (Venkatesham), with Johan (Lange), with the owner, and together we took the decision, but it’s nothing special.

“It’s just to spend more time together because in pre-season we couldn’t. We had many new players and players who came back from the World Cup. Three or four days together without family, putting the club at the top of their priorities, is normal and is good.”

Asked if players were able to go out independently in Marbella, De Zerbi said: “Yes, with freedom. With no military rules. I love freedom.”

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