Marmoush to Tottenham prompts De Zerbi reaction as key duo join Savio to face Charlton

A deal for Omar Marmoush to follow Savinho to Tottenham is now in place

Roberto De Zerbi has responded to questions surrounding Tottenham Hotspur’s proposed move for Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush, following the capture of his Eithad teammate Savio.

The north London outfit completed the £75million, plus £10m in add-ons, capture of the Brazilian on Tuesday. The rough breakdown of those add-ons is £5m are easily achievable, and the remaining £5m are harder to trigger.

Savio, who was formally known as Savinho, will wear the No 17 shirt with his new club and is expected to line up on the right side of Roberto De Zerbi’s attack.

As to whether he will be joined by Egypt international Marmoush in N17, De Zerbi was asked that very question in his press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with Championship outfit Charlton Athletic.

The Italian responded in a manner that was completely expected: “I don’t know. It’s not right to talk about the players in other teams.

“It’s a crazy market. We are working very well in the transfer market. I don’t know if some player leaves or some people joins.”

Despite getting the ‘here we go’ treatment from Fabrizio Romano straight after City beat Bournemouth on Sunday, Marmoush was then pictured in City training on Monday.

It’s expected that Spurs will complete an initial loan deal for the forward, with the club then obliged to pay City £50m if certain conditions are met during the season.

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Savio joins two top Tottenham stars to face Charlton

Meanwhile, Savio was signed in time to face Charlton on Wednesday evening and is likely to be on the bench for the contest.

Despite only chalking up two Premier League goals in his last two seasons with City, De Zerbi is confident he can unlock the Brazilian’s potential, telling reporters: “If you analyse the best wingers in the world they score 10-15 goals a season and he has the qualities.

“Maybe it’s a habit and he has to get the habit. We need to increase the chances to score. The best teams score lots of goals.”

As for other team news ahead of the midweek cup clash, De Zerbi revealed that skipper Micky van de Ven and World Cup winner Pedro Porro are available for selection.

Van de Ven has yet to feature since returning from the World Cup in July, while Pedro only returned from his summer exploits with Spain on 13 August.

Speaking about the duo, along with any fresh issues in his squad, De Zerbi added: “Van de Ven comes on the bench, Pedro Porro comes on the bench. Solanke is available to play. I’m glad to have Pedro Porro inside and Micky van de Ven inside of the squad.

“Kudus is not ready yet and Maddison suffered a small injury in the shoulder.”

Xavi Simons, Deki Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert all remain on the sidelines.