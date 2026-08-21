Tottenham reach broad agreement with Man City for Omar Marmoush transfer as fee revealed – Exclusive

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for the arrival of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, with sources describing the transfer as being in its final stages, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Egyptian forward has agreed personal terms and the two clubs have reached an understanding on a deal valued at close to £70 million plus add-ons.

Marmoush first appeared on Spurs radar in December last year, when Spurs interest in the versatile attacker was exclusively first reported by TEAMtalk.

After a period of quiet monitoring, negotiations have accelerated in recent days, paving the way for his switch to north London.

The 27-year-old is expected to complete his medical and formalities shortly, becoming the second high-profile arrival from the Etihad this window.

He’ll follow Man City teammate Savinho, who will complete a move to Tottenham for a fee exceeding £75 million.

The dual capture from the Premier League champions will underline Spurs’ ambition to strengthen their attacking options significantly before the deadline and build a top class squad for the season.

Marmoush, who impressed in moments during his time at City with his pace, direct running and goal threat from wide or central areas, is viewed as a player capable of adding dynamism to De Zerbi’s system.

Spurs sources have indicated that the club is not finished in the market.

More Tottenham transfers on the way

With the transfer window entering its closing phase, officials have described the final days as potentially “very interesting,” suggesting further activity remains possible.

For the left side, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo remains the top priority. The Reds would be willing to sell if signing two new wingers of their own.

The message in north London is clear: Tottenham are determined to maximise the remaining opportunities and back De Zerbi.

The Marmoush deal, once completed, will represent another substantial outlay and signal continued intent from the club’s hierarchy.

Fans will hope the Egyptian can settle quickly and contribute immediately as Spurs look to build momentum for the new campaign.

The Lewis family promised a big window to Spurs fans and they have delivered so far, but whether the new signings all gel and take Spurs back to the European spots remains to be seen.

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