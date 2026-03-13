Robbie Keane is under consideration at Tottenham, where Daniel Levy continues to advise the club

TEAMtalk can reveal that a three-way battle to secure the appointment of Robbie Keane is beginning to gather pace, though the Irishman is in no hurry to decide as he waits on a possible call over the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Keane, the former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland talisman, has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in managerial circles this spring. Currently enjoying success as head coach of Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, where he has secured league titles and impressed with his attacking approach, the 45-year-old is attracting serious interest from three clubs seeking fresh leadership ahead of next season.

At Spurs, Keane is firmly on the radar as a potential long-term successor to struggling interim boss Igor Tudor.

The Croatian was appointed until the end of the 25/26 campaign following a turbulent period, but recent results have become significantly worse under his tenure and have left Spurs contemplating another change in the dug-out.

As we revealed, however, earlier this week, Spurs will not pull the plug on Tudor just yet, though the tide is very much turning against him among their hierarchy and a failure to get any sort of result against champions Liverpool on Sunday could have catastrophic consequences.

Keane’s deep ties to the club (he netted over 120 goals across two spells) make him an appealing candidate who understands the club’s culture and fanbase. There is also a growing belief that he could prove a significantly safer pair of hands than Tudor, who has struggled to stem the downturn in fortunes and has lost a woeful four successive matches since taking on the job.

However, Daniel Levy, who is still advising the club and remains a major shareholder, is, alongside the board, weighing multiple options, including more experienced European names, ensuring no decision is rushed.

Keane has previously expressed interest in the role, but only on a full-time basis, not as an interim.

And while he has no qualms about taking on the role if the club drops into the Championship, Spurs do still have their eyes on more ambitious targets, including both Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi.

However, a failure to move for Keane now could ultimately see Spurs missing out on that Irishman, with two other sides making their interest clear in his appointment…

Crystal Palace and Celtic both target Robbie Keane

In addition to Spurs, South London side Crystal Palace have also shortlisted Keane to replace Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian manager – out of contract at the season’s end – has already confirmed his departure from Selhurst Park at the end of the season, amid frustrations over transfer decisions and a dip in form.

Palace value Keane’s motivational qualities and Premier League pedigree, seeing him as a bold appointment capable of energising their squad and pushing for consistent top-flight progress.

Perhaps the strongest pull, though, comes from Celtic, where we revealed in February that Keane is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the permanent position.

With interim manager Martin O’Neill’s stint set to conclude this summer following a chaotic period, Celtic’s hierarchy has set their sights on Keane.

His boyhood affinity for the Hoops, combined with proven success at Ferencvaros and Maccabi Tel Aviv, positions him ideally for a return to Parkhead. Insiders suggest he tops a three-man shortlist.

Keane’s rise from player to sought-after coach highlights his growing reputation for results and charisma. As clubs finalise summer plans amid uncertainty, his next chapter could see him return to familiar surroundings or embark on a fresh Premier League adventure.

