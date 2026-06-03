Tottenham nearing £50m winger coup and Xavi Simons drops huge clue it’s deal done

Tottenham can sign a winger for £50m – which is roughly £20m less than they were willing to pay last year – and the rapidly advancing deal clearly has Xavi Simons’ approval.

Since the departure of Son Heung-min and long-term injury sustained by Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham have got very little change out of their plethora of wide options.

Most like Richarlison, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus have essentially proven ineffective, and with a pair of defensive deals (Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi) fully agreed, it’s time to address the wing positions.

Tottenham twice bid for Man City’s Savinho last summer. The biggest offered totalled €80m / approximately £70m, according to reports at that time.

Man City refused to play ball after failing to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid as his replacement. But one year on, they’ve now given the green light to Savinho’s sale.

That is wonderful news for Spurs who are determined to bank the Brazilian at the second time of asking.

What’s more, Savinho has said yes to joining Spurs, with our insider, Fraser Fletcher, detailing Roberto De Zerbi’s impact in that regard.

He wrote on June 2: ‘The winger’s representatives have made it known that he is keen on the project under manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has revitalised Spurs following their battle against relegation.

‘De Zerbi is having a significant impact on the desire of players to join Spurs and play under him.’

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£50m for Savinho / Xavi Simons’ big hint

Personal terms won’t be an issue, and according to a recent report in Brazil, Spurs won’t have to pay what they offered last year.

It’s been claimed Man City are ready to sign off on the sale if Tottenham bid £60m. TEAMtalk has been informed a deal can actually be struck for an even more modest £50m.

In any case, what is clear is Spurs can complete the left-footer’s signing without having to break their transfer record. Their current most expensive buy remains Dominic Solanke (£65m add-ons included).

We can confirm club-to-club talks are advancing, with Spurs chiefs making what we’ve been told is ‘significant progress’ in discussions with their counterparts at City.

And if a recent social media post from Xavi Simons is anything to go by, Savinho will complete the switch to north London in due course.

Simons shared a picture of he and Savinho posing together during the 2022/23 campaign which they both spent at PSV Eindhoven. The post can be viewed here.

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