Tottenham Hotspur have cooled talks over a potential departure for Lucas Bergvall after head coach Roberto De Zerbi made it clear he wants the Swedish teenager to remain in north London, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old has been one of the most sought-after young midfielders in Europe this summer, with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United both submitting offers, while Brighton & Hove Albion are also prepared to compete for his signature.

We understand Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid are also among a host of clubs monitoring the situation and would be willing to move should Bergvall become available.

Interest intensified after Bergvall informed Tottenham earlier this summer that he believed the best step for his development would be to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

Spurs were initially reluctant to sanction a sale but accepted that discussions could take place if their valuation of at least £60million was met.

However, the situation has shifted significantly behind the scenes.

Sources have confirmed that throughout the process De Zerbi has repeatedly told Tottenham’s hierarchy that selling Bergvall would be the wrong decision.

The Italian has quickly established himself as a key voice in the club’s recruitment strategy and squad planning, with chairman Daniel Levy and the football department placing significant weight on his views.

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De Zerbi promise made to Lucas Bergvall

TEAMtalk understands De Zerbi has held lengthy conversations with Bergvall, acknowledging the midfielder’s concerns about his pathway into the first team following Tottenham’s recent investment in midfield.

The arrivals of Conor Gallagher, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes have inevitably increased competition for places, but De Zerbi has assured the Sweden international that he remains a major part of his long-term plans.

Sources believe the Spurs boss has asked Bergvall to commit to the project until at least January, insisting he will receive opportunities to prove himself during the first half of the season.

That message appears to have had an impact.

We understand Bergvall is now carefully considering his options, while Tottenham’s hierarchy are increasingly prepared to follow De Zerbi’s recommendation and remove him from the market.

Although interest from England and across Europe remains strong, Spurs have now stepped back from discussions with interested clubs as they reassess the teenager’s future.

Sources have told us that De Zerbi’s priority is keeping Bergvall at the club, but he is also pragmatic.

Should the Sweden international ultimately make it clear that he still wants to leave despite the assurances he has received, the Italian would be prepared to revisit the situation.

However, De Zerbi has stressed internally that any decision must be in Tottenham’s best interests and that the club should not sanction a sale unless they are completely satisfied with both the sporting and financial outcome.

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