Newcastle AGREE Guimaraes sale to Arsenal and accelerate signing of Man Utd target

Another report is claiming Arsenal and Newcastle have agreed a deal for the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes, with the Magpies now making ‘progress’ in attempts to sign a Manchester United target as his successor.

The Guimaraes saga looks to be finally coming to an end, with Newcastle primed to sell one of their best players for the third time this summer.

Anthony Gordon has already joined Barcelona for £69m, while Sandro Tonali became Tottenham’s first £100m player.

Guimaraes has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners and is desperate to make the switch. Reporters across the industry have disagreed on when club-to-club talks between Arsenal and Newcastle opened, though two separate reports are now claiming a deal has been struck.

ESPN Brasil made that claim over the weekend, and on Monday, they doubled down when insisting the reason Newcastle are ‘furious’ news of the agreement has leaked is because they want Guimaraes’ replacement in the building at roughly the same time as the Brazilian leaves.

Now, French outlet L’Equipe are also insisting a club-to-club agreement has been sealed. What’s more, they brought news of Newcastle making ‘progress’ on signing Guimaraes’ would-be successor, Felix Nmecha.

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Newcastle to sell Bruno Guimaraes and sign Felix Nmecha?

They stated: ‘The agreement between Arsenal and Newcastle for the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes, reported by L’Équipe for €90 million excluding bonuses, has accelerated negotiations on another matter.

‘The English club’s management is now making progress in bringing in a replacement for the Brazilian.

‘For several weeks, a clear target has been identified: Felix Nmecha (25 years old), under contract with Dortmund until 2030.

‘The German international (12 caps), who also holds English citizenship, is considered the ideal candidate to bolster the Magpies’ midfield, already strengthened by the signing of Aladji Bamba from Monaco (€41.5 million including €6 million in bonuses).

‘The financial details of the negotiations between Newcastle and Dortmund have not been disclosed, but the English club is already aware of all of the German side’s demands in this matter.’

Nmecha is among the many options Man Utd have looked into signing this summer, with the Red Devils still intending to add a third midfielder after Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler and our own Graeme Bailey are among those to have confirmed Man Utd’s interest in Nmecha.

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But if the Germany international is now bound for St. James’ Park to fill the void vacated by Guimaraes, Man Utd must look elsewhere, and not for the first time this window.

Others Man Utd have tried and failed to sign this summer include Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Aurelien Tchouameni.