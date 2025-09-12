Tottenham react to Chelsea interest in their £43m star who ‘gets into Liverpool team’ as Vinai Venkatesham gets involved

Tottenham Hotspur Thomas Frank and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who wants to sign Micky van de Ven

Chelsea are showing an ambitious interest in a Tottenham Hotspur star, according to a report, which has revealed Vinai Venkatesham’s plan regarding the Spurs ace, who is said to be so good that he can easily play for Arne Slot at Liverpool or Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid.

Tottenham and Chelsea are bitter London rivals who are aiming to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. After winning the Europa League last season, under new manager Frank, Tottenham are determined to finish in the Premier League top four and also progress from the League Phase of the Champions League in 2025/26.

As for Chelsea, manager Maresca is aiming to win the Premier League title with the Blues this season after clinching the Conference League in the 2024/25 campaign and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

Chelsea were very active in the summer transfer window and signed the likes of Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato and Alejandro Garnacho, among other players.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has reported that Chelsea could make two more signings in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea manager Maresca wants a new defender because of the injury to Levi Colwill and could also sign a new goalkeeper, if Robert Sanchez does not continue to impress.

It has now emerged that Tottenham central defender Micky van de Ven is on Chelsea’s radar.

According to TBR, Tottenham are aware that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are all keen on Van de Ven.

This has led Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham to take action regarding the future of the Netherlands international defender.

Tottenham reportedly plan to ‘open dialogue’ with Van de Ven and hand the 24-year-old a new contract that will see him double his wages from £50,000 per week to £100,000 per week.

Micky van de Ven good enough for Liverpool and Real Madrid

Van de Ven has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Wolfsburg in a deal that could rise to £43million (€49.7m, $58.2m).

The defender has been one of Tottenham’s best players during his time so far and is one of the first names on the teamsheet when he is fit and available.

Van de Ven has impressed with his pace and reading of the game and has forged a formidable partnership with Cristian Romero at the back for Tottenham.

Like TBR, the Spanish media have reported Real Madrid’s interest in Van de Ven, as Los Blancos aim to sign more centre-backs in the upcoming transfer windows.

Van de Ven’s agent, Jose Fortes, himself has publicly said that the defender is good enough to play for Madrid.

Fortes told Marca in April 2025: “Micky also has the level to one day play for a big club like Real Madrid.”

Van de Ven’s agent added: “For my players, effort is non-negotiable. I wasn’t a good footballer, but that’s why I know how to help them.

“Micky fits this quality; he’s a born worker. After his injury, he’ll return to a high level, on par with any big club.”

Former Tottenham player and talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara is a huge fan of Van de Ven, and believes that he is better than Arsenal defender William Saliba and would start for Liverpool under Slot.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT in October 2024: “He (Van de Ven) is unbelievable. I would go as far as to say the best centre-half in the world right now.”

When fellow host and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy mentioned Saliba, O’Hara replied: “He is better than Saliba. Come on, mate. He has got way more than Saliba. Come on, don’t compare him to Saliba.”

O’Hara further added: “Saliba is brilliant, he is fantastic, don’t get me wrong. Great centre-half. But, don’t tell me Saliba has proved it. He has won nothing. Van de Ven is better than Saliba right now.

“Don’t compare him to Saliba, compare him to Van Dijk or Rudiger at Real Madrid or a top centre-half in the world.

“Saliba is a really good player, a top player, but let’s calm down a little bit, Arsenal have won nothing yet.

“Van de Ven is the best centre-half in the world right now. Right now on form, he walks into any team.

“He gets into Liverpool’s team, he gets into Real Madrid’s team, he gets into Manchester City’s team, he walks into any team in the world. Does Saliba play over Rudiger?”

