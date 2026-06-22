Tottenham to shatter transfer record as NEW Tonali bid revealed by multiple sources

Tottenham are going all in on signing Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to submit ‘a new bid’ that will completely shatter their existing transfer record, in order to try and beat out rivals to the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

Having already signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke to improve a backline that conceded 57 goals in 38 Premier League games during the 2025/26 season, Spurs are now focusing their attention of revamping Roberto De Zerbi’s engine room.

Tonali exploded onto the scene as Tottenham‘s No.1 target last week, with the Italy international believed to be available for transfer this summer ‘at the right price’.

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs insists that the north London club “want to make a statement signing” this summer and that Tonali is the player they covet most.

Despite seeing their initial offer of £75million immediately knocked back by Newcastle, Jacobs maintains they are determined to get their man, writing: “A fresh bid is expected. Manchester City remain active as well.

“Spurs want to make a statement signing with Roberto De Zerbi stressing the importance of adding in central midfield.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also insists Tottenham “are real contenders” to sign Tonali, despite the fact they can offer zero European football, unlike fellow suitors City and Arsenal.

Indeed, he stated on his YouTube channel, when reacting to Spurs’ initial bid for the player: “It’s a bid, it was sent three days ago. Tottenham sent an official bid, £75million, rejected by Newcastle, they want more.

“The first bid is never getting accepted, it’s normal and common knowledge in football that when you want to negotiate for a top player with a big transfer fee that the first bid never gets accepted.

“It’s part of the plan, because for Tottenham it was the message sent to the player and to Newcastle as well, but especially the player, to show that they are serious.

“It’s not the bid we need to talk about now, Tottenham remain in conversations with those close to Tonali and Tottenham remain in conversations to make a new bid. Tottenham are there and working for Tonali, they are working very hard and very strong to get Sandro Tonali.”

DON’T MISS: Savinho drops hint he’s joining Tottenham in deleted social media action

New Tottenham bid for Tonali to smash transfer record

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has now revealed that Tottenham are preparing a ‘new bid’ of over €100m (£87m) to secure Tonali’s signature.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#Tottenham are set to submit to #Newcastle a new bid (over €100M) to try to sign Sandro #Tonali, who is ready to leave #NUFC and considers over his story with Magpies. Not only #THFC: there are other three english top clubs (Man City, Arsenal and Man United) at the window…’

That figure would decimate the club’s current transfer record, which currently stands at the £65m they spent on Dominic Solanke in the summer of 2024.

Tonali is not the only midfielder on Tottenham’s radar, though, with our sources revealing that they remain keen on striking a deal for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

The club are also actively looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, with Romano revealing Spurs are now in talks with the agents of the Portugal international as they look to agree personal terms.