Tottenham Hotspur’s ambitious summer rebuilding drive shows no signs of abating, with a strong report claiming they are poised to launch an official bid to bring Marcus Rashford to north London – and while his price looks within reach, they may face a battle convincing the star to join Roberto De Zerbi’s project.

The England star has been left frustrated after seeing Barcelona’s €30m (£26m, $34.5m) option to sign him permanently lapse, despite a stellar season on loan in Spain which saw him deliver 28 goal contributions.

And while that form was enough to earn him a place in the England squad at the World Cup finals, Rashford‘s future at club level remains wrapped in uncertainty, with Barcelona having already signed Anthony Gordon in a £69m (€80m) deal and allocating any funds they have to the addition of a new striker.

As a result, Rashford has found himself at something of yet another career crossroads, albeit with interest still strong in his services amid links to the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, among others.

Now, according to the iPaper, Spurs are poised to launch a firm and determined bid for his services, as De Zerbi looks to add the jet-heeled 27-year-old left-sided attacker to his ranks.

Spurs, who are also trying to sign Sando Tonali and Mateus Fernandes this summer, have also already signed Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m) as well as free agents Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

Now, the report claims an official bid for Rashford is coming next, though they state they are looking to strike a price for some distance lower than the £40m agreement that previous loan club Aston Villa had struck for the player 12 months ago and potentially nearer to the £26m agreement Barca had in place.

Manchester United, for their part, are understood to have green-lit the player’s sale this summer and are keen to find a permanent solution for their homegrown star, who last played for the Red Devils in December 2024, with his astronomical wages at Old Trafford seen as the main motive.

However, it seems that even if they manage to agree a deal with United, De Zerbi and Co may face an uphill battle in convincing Rashford to move to north London…

DON’T MISS: Man Utd SLASH Rashford asking price to speed up signing of ‘dangerously quick’ replacement

Rashford transfer priorities still lie elsewhere

Indeed, we understand that Rashford still has hopes of moving to Barcelona and would be open to a return to the Nou Camp, even if on a second season’s loan, as we exclusively first revealed was the LaLiga giants’ plan, way back in December.

Furthermore, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has since also revealed that Rashford could, alternatively, have a preference to join Bayern Munich, alongside England teammate Harry Kane, and were the Bundesliga champions launch an offer of their own.

That stance is also reflected in journalist Pete Hall’s report for the iPaper, who has confirmed Rashford would then give a preference to remaining with United should he stay in the English game.

However, with United determined to sell, the smart money suggests Rashford will be playing elsewhere in the 2026/27 campaign.

Wherever he ends up, Rashford will need to take a substantial wage cut to secure his next move.

United’s return to the Champions League would ensure his already sky-high United pay packet would be due to increase next season as part of a clause in his contract, a figure Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS – who inherited the arrangement – would be keen to avoid.

With regard to the player’s next club, a report recently brought news of a secret clause in Rashford’s contract that allows any club barring Liverpool and Manchester City to sign the star for £40m.

READ NEXT: Huge update on Tottenham bid to beat Man Utd to Mateus Fernandes as Fabrizio Romano drops ‘best placed’ claim