PSG star Bradley Barcola (right) seen here with Desire Doue is a target for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano is adamant that Liverpool are still actively pursuing Bradley Barcola alongside Yan Diomande after the transfer journalist talked up the possibility of the Reds signing BOTH players, with three big-name Reds stars now poised to depart Anfield.

The Merseysiders are building for a bright new era under Andoni Iraola after a turgid season under Arne Slot saw the Dutchman dismissed. Hoping for a return to the Heavy Metal football seen in the early days of Jurgen Klopp, the Spanish tactician is expected to bring a more exciting, high-tempo brand of football to Liverpool.

In order to bring that to reality, though, the Reds know they will need to invest serious funds into another squad rebuild – and the club are preparing to spend big once again, just a year after their record-breaking £440m (€505m, $600m) spree last year.

While Victor Munoz has already agreed a move to become Iraola’s first signing, the Reds are not done yet and are ready to launch a second ‘very aggressive’ bid to sign Diomande after their first offer – understood to be worth a €100m (£87m, $116m) package – failed.

A determined RB Leipzig, though, are setting their stall out high and it will likely now take a fee in excess of the Bundesliga transfer record to get a deal over the line.

However, it’s not just Diomande they are pursuing, with £80m-rated PSG star Barcola also a player of interest, and with Romano refusing to rule out the possibility of both wingers arriving in a potential £200m transfer bonanza.

Speaking to Liverpool podcast Born ‘N Red, Romano stated: “This could depend on different opportunities, maybe on exits, so we should see what happens…

“I’m not telling you it’s one or the other player, I’m telling you what I know, and what I know is that Liverpool are maintaining contacts for Diomande AND for Barcola.

“It’s at completely different stages, because for Diomande they already sent an official bid, they are discussing with Leipzig, talking to the agents. With Barcola it’s an internal feeling I have.

“Internally at Liverpool they are discussing Barcola every single week, it’s a player they appreciate, a player they wanted already in summer 2025, but it wasn’t possible. So, they love Barcola!”

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Romano added: “I’m sure that if Paris Saint-Germain open doors to the exit of Barcola later this summer, Liverpool could be there.

“I think it’s not just an alternative, but it’s a name they keep mentioning at the club while they negotiate for Yan Diomande.”

For now, as Romano states, Diomande remains the priority and, with a second offer due to arrive this week, hopes are growing that Liverpool will this time get a positive response.

“I already told you, and I can confirm, Liverpool will be back at the table for negotiation,” Romano said on an improved Reds bid for Diomande.

“Liverpool are pushing on the player side, so what I can tell you behind the scenes is that Liverpool are trying their best in terms of a financial proposal to get the player on their side 100%.

“RB Leipzig keep insisting they want to continue with Diomande. They believe that keeping Diomande is a smart decision, giving him a big salary, a new contract, and then next summer he can decide whatever he wants after playing Champions League football with Leipzig.

“Liverpool will be very aggressive. Liverpool will bid more than €100m.

“It’s going to be a big proposal coming from Liverpool in order to try and change the situation. Liverpool are working on the player side in terms of contract proposal, salary…they’re working hard to get this deal done for Yan Diomande.”

If Liverpool do succeed in signing Diomande, they will look to shift another winger on, with Federico Chiesa likely to be sacrificed and allowed to return to Italy after struggling to make an impact during his two years at Anfield.

Should the Reds somehow land Barcola too, then Reds fans can expect another exit alongside the Italian, with Tottenham Hotspur ready to present a big-money five-year deal on the table for a Liverpool attacker.

Liverpool also want to move on midfielder Curtis Jones, though after Inter Milan saw a second offer rejected, the Serie A champions have been left stunned by FSG’s valuation of the Toxteth-born star.

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