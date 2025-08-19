Tottenham ‘discover’ Chelsea plan ‘late attempt’ for ‘ideal’ Thomas Frank signing

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who want Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen

Tottenham Hotspur are facing competition from Chelsea for one of the best players in Europe, claims a reliable source, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether his club would sell him to Spurs or the Blues.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea have been very active in the summer transfer window, as the two London clubs aim to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. While Tottenham are looking to finish in the Premier League top four and also make an impact in the Champions League, Chelsea are determined to become the champions of England and Europe.

Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha are among the major signings that Tottenham have made so far this summer, while Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens are three of the key additions that Chelsea have made to their squad.

Neither Tottenham nor Chelsea are finished bringing in new players yet, with both Spurs and the Blues looking to make more attacking signings.

A defender is also on the agenda, with Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie on the radar of both Tottenham and Chelsea.

Journalist Paul O’Keefe reported on X at 5:10pm on August 15: ‘Spurs have identified Piero Hincapié as the favoured left sided CB.

“Appreciation any deal will be very difficult and involve large fee – manager and club see him as an ideal candidate #THFC’

GiveMeSport has now revealed that Chelsea are planning a bid for Hincapie following the long-term injury suffered by Levi Colwill, with London and Premier League rivals Tottenham aware of the situation.

Chelsea are reported to be considering ‘a late attempt’ to sign Hincapie, who is said to have a release clause of £52million (€60.1m, $70.3m) in his contract at Bayer.

The report has noted that Tottenham are ‘admirers’ of Hincapie, who is a centre-back by trade but has featured at left-back.

Tottenham ‘have discovered during their checks’ on Hincapie that there is a ‘danger’ of Chelsea making a move for the 23-year-old Ecuador international.

Bayer Leverkusen stance on selling Hincapie to Tottenham or Chelsea

GiveMeSport has reported that Bayer do not want to sell Hincapie to Tottenham or Chelsea before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1.

With Jonathan Tah, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong having already left this summer, Bayer do not want to weaken their squad further.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, too, has said that Bayer manager Erik ten Hag wants to keep the youngster.

Romano noted on X: “Despite Premier League clubs’ appreciation, Bayer Leverkusen see Piero Hincapié as key part of the project.

“No intention to sell the Ecuadorian defender this summer, seen as crucial player by Erik ten Hag.”

However, if Hincapie has a release clause in his contract, as reported by GiveMeSport, then there is nothing that Bayer would be able to do if Tottenham or Chelsea decide to trigger it and are ready to pay it in full.

