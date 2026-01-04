Tottenham pushing to sign dazzling £50m-plus Yan Diomande alternative as sources reveal scouting mission

Tottenham representatives made checks on a top Ligue 1 talent on Saturday, as they ramp up their pursuit of fresh attacking options for Thomas Frank in the January transfer window.

Scoring goals has started to become a real issue for a Spurs side who currently sit 13th in the Premier League table and are seven points off the top four heading into Sunday’s home clash with high-flying Sunderland.

Indeed, Tottenham have scored just twice in their last four league outings, winning only one of those games, as their injury and suspension-hit attack has looked devoid of creativity.

Landing a new left-winger and striker remain big priorities, and our sources can reveal that scouts were in attendance to watch Monaco sensation Maghnes Akliouche on Saturday.

It was a disappointing game as Monaco were beaten 3-1 by Lyon, with Akliouche unable to make a telling mark on the encounter, although he does still have three goals and five assists to his name so far this season.

Tottenham have identified him as a player with a very high ceiling, though, and attempted talks to sign him in the summer. Ultimately, they found discussions difficult between both the agents and club officials.

While it proved too difficult to strike a deal back then, Spurs have kept a watching brief with a view to signing him this year.

Monaco’s dip in form over the past two months also might mean the player is more inclined to push for a move this time, if indeed Spurs decide to progress in the coming days.

It is difficult to firmly gauge the situation as they are targeting various players simultaneously, sources say, as they look to make a game-changing signing in attack.

Akliouche would command a fee upwards of £50million (€57m / $67m) – which is punchy, but not as much as RB Leipzig are asking for one of their other top targets, Yan Diomande.

Indeed, my colleague Graeme Bailey recently revealed how Leipzig have completely laughed off suggestions that the highly-rated Diomande could be sold for just £50m.

