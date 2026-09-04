Tottenham boss De Zerbi reveals whether Mudryk, Savio are fit to play vs Forest

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has revealed the role Mykhailo Mudryk will be able to play against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while also stating whether Savio is back fit.

As part of their transformative summer window, Tottenham handed De Zerbi two new wingers in the form of Mudryk and Savio. The latter was a key target for the Italian coach and ended up joining from Manchester City for an initial £75million plus £10m in add-ons.

Spurs tried to sign Cody Gakpo alongside Savio, but Liverpool decided against selling the Dutch international.

After missing out on Iliman Ndiaye to City, too, Spurs switched their focus to a surprise deal for Chelsea outcast Mudryk.

The Ukrainian moved to north London on a season-long loan which includes the option for Spurs to buy for £75m.

Mudryk has been cleared to play again after his doping ban was resolved in late July, and he reunites with De Zerbi, who gave him his breakthrough at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ahead of Spurs’ trip to Forest, De Zerbi gave the following injury update (via BBC Sport): “They are all available to play. James Maddison started [training] yesterday with us, but the other players are in good condition. Savio is back.”

When quizzed on Mudryk’s fitness, De Zerbi added: “One part of the game he’s ready to play – 20, 15, 30 minutes.

“He has to take this season in the right way. It’s the right moment to show what people think.

“I think he’s ready to play part of the game [against Forest].”

Amid his ban, Mudryk trained individually at non-league club Uxbridge FC and also hired a goalkeeper to help him keep on top of his game.

The 25-year-old came on as a late substitute in Chelsea’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Juventus in pre-season, though he has not played a competitive game since November 2024.

During his press conference, De Zerbi also discussed Richarlison’s potential exit after he left the Brazilian striker out of his squad for the Premier League season.

“I think Richarlison, he decided everything,” De Zerbi said. “He spoke with me at the start of pre-season and his idea was to leave.

“In the end we went to bring another striker and at the beginning of pre-season I only want the players that want to stay here with pride, passion to stay.

De Zerbi ‘doesn’t know’ Richarlison future

“Then every other problem is not my business, it’s the responsibility of the club.

“I can’t say anything because I didn’t decide anything. The message from Richarlison from the beginning of the season was clear and I accepted that.

“I don’t know if there is an offer from Turkey. I don’t know if the club has accepted the offer. I know there was an offer before the end of the transfer market, but he didn’t accept.

“For me, nothing has changed.”

Richarlison has agreed personal terms with Trabzonspor and is waiting for the two clubs to strike a deal.

Meanwhile, Forest are reportedly aiming to sign a £50m Spurs player in January.