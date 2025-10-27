Mason Greenwood’s remarkable revival at Marseille has ignited a transfer tug-of-war, with Tottenham among several top European clubs circling the 24-year-old forward, TEAMtalk understands.

He joined Marseille from Manchester United in a move worth around £26.5m, after a year on loan with Getafe. While he was seen as one of the most gifted players to have broken through at Old Trafford in recent years, serious criminal allegations brought against the player, which were ultimately dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, left the club feeling it would be best if they moved him on.

Greenwood has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season and already scoring eight in all competitions this term, including a stunning four-goal haul against Le Havre in October.

His pace, versatility, and clinical finishing have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents, with Manchester United set to profit from a 50% sell-on clause in any future deal.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona lead the chase for Greenwood, with scouts attending his recent masterclass against Le Havre.

The Catalan giants see Greenwood as a dynamic addition to Hansi Flick’s attack, potentially reuniting him with Marcus Rashford, currently on loan from United.

However, sources have stunningly revealed that Tottenham and West Ham are also in the race, eyeing a Premier League return for the former England international…

Tottenham, West Ham considering shock Greenwood swoop

Spurs want another dynamic player in the squad who can drive and add legs, while West Ham see Greenwood as a player who can turn around their season and form.

However, the optics of bringing him back to England are hard to surmount and West Ham would struggle to convince him as he wants to play in the top competitions.

This represents a significant hurdle for the London sides, but the interest in the ex-Man Utd man is there.

In Italy, Inter Milan are monitoring Greenwood as a potential alternative and successor to Lautaro Martinez, impressed by his output in France.

Atletico Madrid, familiar with his quality from a successful 2023/24 loan at Getafe (10 goals), remain keen to bring him back to La Liga.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League giants like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are preparing lucrative offers, though Greenwood prefers to stay in Europe and play in the Champions League.

Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has warned Greenwood that leaving the club’s passionate project for a bigger stage may not guarantee happiness, while owner Frank McCourt is determined to keep him to challenge Paris Saint-Germain.

With 30 goals in 48 games for Marseille, Greenwood’s stock is soaring, and a 2026 move seems inevitable. Barcelona currently hold pole position, but the race for his signature is wide open.

