Tottenham summer signing Mateus Fernandes has desires to return to a former club

A Tottenham star has revealed in his “heart” he’d return to his former club “right now” if he was able, just months after heading to north London.

Spurs’ summer signings have added to the squad well. Midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali – who cost a combined £175million – are both within the five best-rated players at the club this season.

Fernandes’ average FotMob match rating is a 7.05, and he’s towards the top in some important statistics.

In the Premier League for Tottenham, the Portuguese covers the most distance per 90 minutes (11.9km) and is second for both chances created (12) and big chances created (3).

Across competitions, he has three assists to his name.

Fernandes was a star at West Ham, and though the £85million fee seemed a large one in the summer, he’s taking it in his stride and has been wildly impressive.

English football seems to be a good fit for the midfielder, who impressed both with the Hammers and former side Southampton.

In his native Portugal, he wasn’t quite so impressive, coming through the academy at Sporting CP but managing only 10 senior games for the club, before moving to England after a single season on loan with GD Estoril.

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Mateus Fernandes wants to go back to Sporting

But Fernandes has dropped a bomb in a recent interview, suggesting if he had the choice, he’d be back at Sporting immediately.

He said: “My friends often ask me, ‘Would you ever play for Sporting again?’

“And I’ve said that, speaking from the heart, I would, but the pressure I felt playing for Sporting at Alvalade, perhaps partly because I didn’t feel as prepared back then, is a level of pressure I have never experienced anywhere else in my life.

“From a young age we are heavily influenced by culture.

“In terms of football, it represents something significant in our country; I think I put a lot of pressure on myself because I was playing for Sporting, I knew the people there, and I knew I had friends at the club.

“So, there is somewhat of a difference in mindsets compared to England.

“I’ve never experienced that kind of pressure, I think it also has a bit to do with the football culture, but obviously, if it were up to my heart, I’d go back to Sporting right now.”

It’s perhaps the last thing Tottenham want to hear from a big-money summer signing who’s impressing in new surroundings.