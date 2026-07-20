Barcelona want to keep Ferran Torres but PSG are pushing

Barcelona have reached a decision on keeping Ferran Torres at the club following his World Cup heroics, following reports of an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Torres etched his name into World Cup folklore as he blasted home the only goal in Spain’s 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina on Sunday. He joins fellow Spaniard, Andres Iniesta, in scoring the deciding goal in football’s most important game and bringing home the ultimate prize to his country.

While Torres will, understandably, still be on a high, the focus will quickly turn back to club football, where the player’s future is up in the air. The forward has just a year left on his deal at Barcelona and is a major target for PSG.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barca are hoping to retain the 26-year-old and hope to convince him with a contract offer.

It’s suggested that if Torres reaches an agreement with PSG, the Spanish giants will find it hard to retain him, with the finances on offer greater with the Champions League holders.

Barca reportedly do not have knowledge of the developments regarding the striker, but it’s known PSG have moved quickly to secure his signature.

The report suggests they would like to get his transfer finalised in the next 15 days.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Torres agrees terms with PSG

TEAMtalk revealed on June 11 that Torres had come to an agreement on personal terms with PSG.

That agreement has been reiterated by other outlets, with journalist Nicolo Schira also reporting on it.

He stated Torres is ready to leave Barcelona for a PSG deal until 2031, with the French giants now readying a first bid on the club side.

Schira also stated two English clubs had approached Torres, but he wants to move to the Champions League holders.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Arsenal were in the mix for the Spanish forward.

We are also aware that Barca were looking to keep hold of Torres, with fresh info on their hopes of handing him a new contract tracking, though they have made the signing of Julian Alvarez their priority.

With no progress made on that move yet and Atletico Madrid seemingly refusing to budge, though, the hopes of retaining Torres make sense.

READ MORE: Barcelona discuss TWO Julian Alvarez alternatives after ruling out moves for Premier League pair – Exclusive