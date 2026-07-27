Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi is wanted by Barcelona, who in turn are eyeing a Chelsea star

Barcelona are turning their attention towards the Premier League as their pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez is proving “difficult”.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that the Spanish side are not making it easy for the Blaugrana to secure the services of the 26-year-old.

The Argentina international himself, though, is keen to head to a new team this summer – something he outlined during the World Cup.

He said last month, “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer.

“I want to fulfil my dream. It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

However, Atletico’s chief executive, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, made it clear Alvarez is not going anywhere earlier this month, and after rejecting offers of €100m (£85m), they will rebuff bids of €150-200m (£128-171m).

Barca are on the hunt for a new forward after Robert Lewandowski left the club in the summer, and that has led them to look at Chelsea attacker Joao Pedro. Despite that, Romano adds that a move for the Brazilian is “impossible”.

He said on his YouTube channel, “Julian Alvarez the situation for Barca is becoming difficult. Barcelona are aware of that.

“Atletico Madrid are not opening the doors to the exit of Julian so Barca are still giving some time to Julian Alvarez to his camp to make something happen but at this stage Atletico Madrid insist that they will not sell Julian Alvarez to Barcelona and so Barcelona have started considering alternative options.

“I know in Barcelona there have been reports of Barcelona maybe not signing any striker.

“I respect those reports because they are coming from very good colleagues, good journalists but according to my information Barcelona are also exploring some alternative options. Joe Pedro is impossible.

“Joe Pedro is staying at Chelsea and is a crucial player for Chelsea.”

DON’T MISS: Man City: Viana assesses record Enzo Fernandez bid as Real Madrid reach final decision on Chelsea star

Barcelona in talks over Junior Kroupi

Barcelona may yet find another dead end when it comes to Bournemouth ace Junior Kroupi, who has been a revelation at the Cherries following his £10m move from Lorient in early 2025.

To date, the 20-year-old has scored 13 goals in 33 Premier League games for the Dorset outfit, which has led to links with a host of top teams.

Romano stresses that Bournemouth desperately want to keep their young attacker, whose deal runs until 2030. But that will not stop interest in the France Under-21 international – who has been linked with Manchester City – rising.

The Italian transfer expert continued: “One name to watch in the next weeks of transfer window is Junior Kroupi.

“According to my information, Barcelona opened talks with people close to Kroupi and spoke also to Bournemouth about Kroupi as a possibility up front.

“So Barcelona took some information and made some calls to understand the situation. He is a player they appreciate so for sure the name of Kroupi is a name to keep under consideration for Barca.

“The problem is that this deal is also very complicated because Bournemouth don’t want to sell the player this summer. Bournemouth insist on keeping Kroupi at the club this summer and so it’s not easy for Barcelona.”

It seems no deal for an in-demand forward will be easy for Barcelona and any other top side this summer window.

READ NEXT: Chelsea: BlueCo considering ‘submitting new bid’ for confirmed Arsenal target