The main reason for Barcelona opting to sell Tottenham and Arsenal target Ferran Torres on the relative cheap this summer has emerged, and it’s not just down to him having a year remaining on his contract.

Torres has emerged as a forward target for the north London duo after it reported that he could be available for as little as €35m (£29m / $40m) this summer, given that his contract is running down.

Capable of playing as a traditional No.9 or out wide, Torres has scored 91 goals and notched 44 assists in 359 club-career games to date and is also a regular for the Spain national side.

Indeed, the former City star has also found the net 24 times in 63 appearances for his country and is likely to feature in their World Cup semi-final against France on Tuesday.

While Tottenham and Arsenal are looking at Torres to give them a fresh attacking option, The Athletic has dropped a further update on why Barcelona are prepared to allow a player of Torres’ quality, at just 26 years of age too, leave for such a low fee.

They claim that the Catalan giants are thinking about selling Torres because of a clause in his contract that could prove costly if an extension is signed.

Indeed, Barcelona would reportedly have to pay Torres’ former club Manchester City around €8m (£6.8,m / $9m) if the forward does extend his contract at the Camp Nou.

Such a move would take the total transfer fee for Torres to a whopping €73m (£62m / $83m), after Barca signed the attacker for an initial fee of €55m (£47m / $63m) in 2022, with a further €10m (£8.5m / $11.4m) in add-ons.

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Laporta plays down Torres exit talk

Barcelona president Joan Laporta actually moved to play down talk of Torres leaving on Sunday, stating (as per Mundo Deportivo): “I’ve heard something about it, but we have no confirmation. He’s a Barça player, one of the 14 players we’ve had here.

“Ferran is also doing very well [with Spain at the World Cup]; every time he comes on, he’s dangerous. He gave that pass to [Mikel] Merino, which was excellent.

“Anyway, we have great players here at the World Cup, and that’s why I’m here too,” he added.

Despite those comments, it’s our understanding that Torres will be moved on this summer, especially when you now factor in the money that Barcelona will owe City to extend his current deal.

Torres himself is yet to speak about the latest speculation, and any decision will likely have to wait until the World Cup is over.

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