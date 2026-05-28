Tottenham have been given a huge summer transfer boost with the news that Savinho ‘wants’ to move to north London this summer, according to reports.

Spurs beat Everton 1-0 on the final day of the Premier League season to avoid relegation to the Championship with London rivals West Ham going down instead.

Roberto De Zerbi breathed fresh life into the Tottenham squad after taking over from Igor Tudor on a permanent basis earlier this year.

And now De Zerbi and the Tottenham hierarchy can look towards planning for another season in the Premier League with Spurs already looking to make progress in the transfer market.

Tottenham have had a longstanding interest in Man City winger Savinho, who has been in and out the side under Pep Guardiola, and Spurs are set to go back in for the Brazilian this summer.

Football Insider claim that Savinho ‘wants’ the move to Tottenham in the summer with the Man City star ‘keen on the idea’ of leaving for Spurs.

Tottenham are ready to give Savinho ‘a much bigger role than he has played at the Etihad Stadium’ and the 22-year-old has strongly appeals to the player that working under De Zerbi is something that ‘strongly appeals to the player’.

After being linked with a move to Tottenham in previous transfer windows, to no avail, Savinho ‘is now prepared to try to get a deal over the line at his end’.

Man City have lost a ‘crucial block’ to Savinho’s exit with the departure of Pep Guardiola with his exit ‘set to spark a summer of change at the Etihad’.

In another potential summer deal, Tottenham ‘remain strong admirers’ of Roma forward Paulo Dybala and are ‘on alert’ for a bargain deal as he prepares to leave the Serie A side in a bargain deal.

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Man City tell Savinho he can leave the club

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Man City have told Savinho that he can leave the club this summer with the Citizens open to his departure as part of wider plans being shaped behind the scenes by sporting director Hugo Viana.

Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham has labelled the season “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” from the club as he reflected on terrible campaign.

Venkatesham told Spurs’ website: “Well, I think to start with, I just wanted to just be obviously completely clear that the season has been completely unacceptable. The men’s first team should never, ever be involved in a relegation battle. It is just so far beneath the standards that this football club has. And I know for our supporters, it has been impossibly difficult. It has been exhausting. It has been painful. It’s just been embarrassing.

“It’s just not where this club can ever, ever be again. So I just wanted to say thank you, first of all, for our supporters for sticking with the team all the way through to the end of the season. It has been critically important, but home and away, the team have really felt that support and felt it really genuinely.

“I know the club has grown really significantly over the last decade, but I need to say it as I saw it. I think it’s fair to say that the club was in a much worse state when you’re able to look at it from the inside than I thought when I looked at it from the outside. So it was going to be a much bigger challenge than I thought it would be.

“None of this is meant to be a criticism, by the way, of anyone or anything. I want to be clear on that. Some areas of strength on the commercial side, the stadium operations, very important because they drive the revenue to invest in the team, and in today’s world of football, importantly, the financial fair play headroom.

“But on the football side, a big gap between where we were and where we should be, and what has happened in football over the last five years is there’s been an unbelievable acceleration of quality across all Premier League clubs and football operations, big, small or medium and Tottenham has been left behind in far too many of those areas.

“So we have been doing a really, really big reset of the club from September to fix that, because this is not going to be fixed by a tweak here, a player here, a member of staff here, an investment here. It needs a fundamental rebaselining, a complete reset, which is going to take time to deliver.

“These challenges, the reason why we’re in this situation, have developed over many years and I wish I could just click my fingers in September and go from where we were to where we want to be. But it’s just not realistic.

“It’s going to take some time to get back to where we need to be. We are in the process of delivering this reset, and we need to complete this reset to get the club to where it wants to be. It might not be the answer that everybody wants. It might be that everybody wants and feels that we should have to fix all of this straight away, but it’s just not the reality of the situation.”

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