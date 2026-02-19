Atletico Madrid rival Juventus for Man City ace amid ‘close contact’ with Hugo Viana

Bernardo Silva’s camp is being inundated with interest as the Manchester City star weighs up his future ahead of the summer window, we can confirm.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Portuguese playmaker has yet to make a definitive decision on whether to extend his stay at the Etihad or seek a new challenge.

Man City have already moved to secure Silva’s services for at least another year, holding talks with his representatives and putting forward an extension offer. Director of football Hugo Viana has maintained close contact, pushing for a resolution before the campaign concludes.

Should 31-year-old Silva opt to remain in Manchester, he would mark a decade in Sky Blue – a milestone he is seriously considering.

However, the transfer landscape is heating up, with long-term admirers Barcelona still in the frame, though they have yet to table a formal bid. Atletico Madrid have also entered discussions, adding further intrigue to the situation.

The most concrete interest is emerging from Italy, where Juventus have made an approach for the City midfielder.

There are also whispers that former club Monaco could offer Silva a route back to the Principality, while the Saudi Pro League remains keen, although it is unclear if the Portuguese international would entertain a move to the Middle East.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported on January 28 that Pep Guardiola had instructed City chiefs to finalise a new two-year deal for Silva to end speculation about an exit.

But an agreement has yet to be struck, giving the likes of Atleti and Juve hope.

Silva is not the only City hero to have emerged as a target for elite European sides. We revealed on Thursday morning that Paris Saint-Germain have made discreet enquiries about Erling Haaland’s possible availability.

The Norwegian is expected to move to Spain, should he ever decide to leave City, though PSG want to be kept aware of the situation.

We understand a potential move for Haaland is not tied to Ousmane Dembele’s future in the French capital.

Intermediaries have spoken to Premier League giants such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea amid tension between Dembele and PSG.

