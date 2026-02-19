Real Madrid are set to miss out on a key Liverpool star, in a blow for Florentino Perez

Real Madrid are primed to rival Arsenal and Manchester United for an exciting striker signing, while Liverpool have dealt the LaLiga giants a major blow as they plot an eye-catching Anfield raid.

It’s been a very positive few days results-wise for Los Blancos, as they’ve leapfrogged Barcelona to go top of the LaLiga table, and beat Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League play-off first leg.

The reign of interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa didn’t get off to a smooth start, but Real Madrid seem to have finally turned a corner following the sacking of Xabi Alonso.

And while it is still unclear whether Arbeloa will continue to manage at the Bernabeu next season, the club, led by president Florentino Perez, are planning behind the scenes for the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid ready to fight for striker signing

Real Madrid are big ‘admirers’ of ‘explosive’ Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong, who looks destined to be on the move in the summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who states that Los Blancos could battle Arsenal, Man Utd and Barcelona for the 22-year-old, while Fulham and Everton have also joined the race.

Etta Eyong, already a seven-time capped Cameroonian international, has scored six goals and two assists for a relegation-threatened Levante side this season – standing out a mile despite his team’s poor performances.

Jacobs explained how Levante have been ‘pushing’ to sell Etta Eyong to CSKA Moscow today, and even accepted a €30million (£26m) bid from the Russian side.

The transfer window in Russia has now closed, however, and Etta Eyong was never keen on joining CSKA, as he prefers to sign for an elite side in Spain or England.

He is very likely to leave Levante in the summer and it will be inevitable if they are relegated.

Real Madrid are said to be among his admirers, so he’s a player to keep a close eye on in the coming months.

Los Blancos delt huge Szoboszlai blow

Meanwhile, speculation has been rife in recent days that Real Madrid could launch a move for Liverpool star for Dominik Szoboszlai, and our sources have confirmed that the interest is genuine.

The Hungarian international has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season, performing well for Liverpool even when they’ve struggled for form.

It’s no surprise that Real Madrid are admirers, but, as we revealed in an update on Tuesday, Liverpool are advancing in contract talks with the attacking midfielder, and in any case, have no intention whatsoever of selling him this summer.

The Reds are ready to match Szoboszlai’s £250,000 per week wage demands, and the new deal will tie down Szoboszlai’s future for the long term, which would come as a fatal blow to Real Madrid’s hopes of signing him.

Our reporting has now been backed up by journalist for The Daily Mail, Lewis Steele, who also states that Liverpool fans don’t need to worty about rumours that Szoboszlai could leave.

With this in mind, Real Madrid will have to look elsewhere if they want to bring in a new playmaker this summer.

Real Madrid want ‘remarkable’ Bundesliga star

In other news, Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Hertha Berlin defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, according to Defensa Central.

The 16-year-old has become one of the most-watched youngsters in Europe, and Los Blancos are determined to win the race for his signature.

The brother of Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos, Felix, is a big admirer of Eichhorn.

“The way he plays is remarkable,” he told the Bundesliga website. “He radiates calm, he’s gaining valuable experience but is allowed to make mistakes. I hope he continues to develop at Hertha.”

