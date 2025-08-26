Tottenham could land three new signings before the Sep 1 transfer deadline

Tottenham Hotspur are intensifying their pursuit of new talent as the transfer window nears its close, with Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman emerging as a prime target in what could be an explosive week in north London.

Sources reveal that Spurs have initiated contact with the 27-year-old Nigerian forward’s representatives to gauge the feasibility of a move.

Lookman, who netted 20 goals and contributed seven assists last season, including a historic hat-trick in Atalanta’s 2024 Europa League final triumph, is expected to leave the Serie A side before the September 1 deadline. His versatility across the front line makes him an ideal fit for Thomas Frank’s attacking setup at Spurs, while his 85 career goals to date prove he is a real threat in the final third.

Alongside Lookman, Tottenham have their eyes on AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche, a 23-year-old French star who has been closely monitored by the club’s scouts.

Akliouche, capable of playing as a winger or in the No. 10 role, is very enthusiastic about a potential move to North London, with his ambition to compete in the Premier League aligning with Spurs’ vision.

Valued at approximately £47.5 million, the dynamic playmaker could provide a creative spark, especially with James Maddison sidelined by injury.

While Spurs remain open to signing a striker, their primary focus is strengthening the wide areas and the attacking midfield.

The club’s interest in Manchester City’s Savinho continues, with Tottenham willing to pay upwards of £65million to secure the Brazilian winger. Negotiations with City are ongoing, though the Premier League champions are hesitant to part ways with the 21-year-old, whose agent is pushing for a deal as his player is keen to make the move.

With the transfer window ticking down, Tottenham’s proactive approach underscores their ambition to build a squad capable of competing for trophies. Fans are buzzing with anticipation as the club pursues Lookman, Akliouche, and potentially Savinho to elevate their attacking prowess.

It’s been a great start for Thomas Frank and the Spurs hierarchy do believe that he is the man to build a successful era at the club.

