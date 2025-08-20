£45m ‘extraordinary’ star holds ‘conversations with Arsenal’ to make immediate move

One of Europe’s best players has made contact with Arsenal and is open to a move to the Emirates Stadium right now, according to a report, which has claimed that the star has also held conversations with Tottenham Hotspur, as TEAMtalk analyses whether the development on the future of Leandro Trossard could scupper a transfer.

Arsenal are determined to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title this season and have been very busy in the summer transfer window. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres are the new players in manager Mikel Arteta’s team.

The north London club are also said to be keen on adding a left-winger, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo their ‘dream target’.

Ademola Lookman has also been on Arsenal’s radar, with TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on July 20 that the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta, was looking at the Atalanta forward’s situation and was considering making a concrete move after making enquiries.

Lookman, who, according to then-Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini in December 2024, “has become a truly extraordinary player, among the best in Europe and the world”, has told his Italian club that he wants to leave.

Inter Milan have been trying to get a deal done for Lookman, who has put in a transfer request at Atalanta.

However, Inter are unable to meet the demands of Atalanta, who want £45million (€52.2m, $60.7m) for the 27-year-old Nigeria international forward.

According to TBR, Lookman’s camp has reached out to Arsenal and have held talks with the Gunners, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa also in the frame.

The report has claimed that ‘Ademola Lookman has had conversations with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Aston Villa in the last 48 hours’.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Lookman is hugely disappointed not to move to Inter, his head was in Milan and he put in a transfer request, which in itself is quite rare nowadays.

“But his people are looking at options and there are teams, big teams, in England who would be interested.

“Tottenham’s move for Savinho has stalled, Arsenal still haven’t got their new left winger, and Chelsea haven’t finalised the Garnacho deal yet.

“City might yet need to replace Savinho whilst Aston Villa have just sold Jacob Ramsey – it is not hard to see why Lookman’s people are in contact with these Premier League clubs.”

READ NEXT: 🔴⚪ Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Trossard deal could scupper Lookman to Arsenal transfer

While Arsenal have been on the hunt for a new left-winger, the development on the future of Leandro Trossard could affect any potential deal for Lookman.

Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard are the two main options at left wing for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Martinelli is not going to leave the Gunners between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

There was speculation on the future of Trossard at Arsenal, but it now looks as though the 30-year-old will not leave the Emirates Stadium.

According to BBC Sport, Trossard has agreed a new deal at Arsenal that will see him get a pay-rise.

While the winger is still under contract at the Gunners until 2027, he is now on a better pay package.

Arsenal signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea earlier this summer to support Bukayo Saka at right wing.

Martin Odegaard is the playmaker-in-chief for Arsenal, who want to develop Ethan Nwaneri in that role and plan to give him valuable minutes this season.

While Lookman is also able to play as a centre-forward, Arsenal already have three options for that particular role – Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

However, with a player like Lookman on the market, anything is possible, especially with Arsenal determined to win the Premier League title.

Lookman operated mainly as a second striker last season, scoring 20 goals and giving seven assists in 40 appearances for Atalanta.

The forward also won the Europa League with Atalanta in the 2023/24 campaign.

Latest Arsenal news: Offers rejected, Kylian Mbappe involvement

Arsenal have turned down two major offers for one of their star players, with Arteta and Berta determined to hold onto him.

Kylian Mbappe is personally involved in trying to stop Arsenal from making one of the best signings of the summer transfer window.

Berta is working on a deal for next summer as Arsenal plan to raid Barcelona for one of their players in a bargain move.

POLL: Which Arsenal player do you think is worth the highest transfer value?