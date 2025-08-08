Arsenal are weighing up hijacking an Inter Milan move for a deadly forward who is determined to change clubs this summer, according to a report.

The Gunners have splashed the cash this summer and spared no expense in the forward line. Viktor Gyokeres will spearhead the attack, while Noni Madueke offers an explosive option on whichever side Mikel Arteta chooses to field him on.

Of course, Bukayo Saka is unmoveable on the right when fit, but for a club now aiming to win major trophies and go deep in every competition, excellent strength in depth is a must.

Arsenal continue to be linked with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Tottenham are providing competition and their own determination to sign the England ace has heightened after losing James Maddison to an ACL injury.

If Eze eludes Arsenal, a fresh update from The Sun claims the Gunners could move for Ademola Lookman.

The 27-year-old can play in multiple positions across the forward line and over the past three seasons, has developed into a truly potent weapon.

Lookman has scored 52 goals and provided 25 assists across all competitions for Atalanta over that time. He was named the club’s player of the season on two of three occasions.

However, Lookman’s situation in Bergamo has rapidly deteriorated this summer and after a bid from Inter Milan was rejected, the player handed in a transfer request.

Lookman is hellbent on forcing his way out of Atalanta and multiple sources including The Guardian and The Sun declared he’s now ‘on strike.’

Why Inter can’t close Lookman deal

Inter have actually lodged two bids for Lookman, with the second worth €42m plus €3m in add-ons (£39m in total).

Reports in Italy now state Inter are prepping another bid worth approximately €50m, but the club’s issue is Atalanta are totally against selling to another Serie A side.

That has left the door ajar for Arsenal as well as Atletico Madrid, per The Sun. The report stated Arsenal are ‘monitoring the situation closely.’

Atalanta will reportedly green light Lookman’s sale to a non-Italian club for €52m (£45m).

Reports elsewhere have stated Atalanta could even accept a lesser fee than that, such is their desire to not see Lookman play against them at least twice a season.

The Sun concluded by stating Arsenal are more likely to act on their interest if finding a buyer for Leandro Trossard.

Trossard, 30, has interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Bayern Munich were also linked in July but would would only have acted if they failed to sign Luis Diaz, and the Colombian did go on to sign on the dotted line in Bavaria.

Lookman’s incredible Atalanta stint