Lucas Paqueta’s camp have turned down interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in recent weeks, TEAMtalk can reveal, as he insists the only club he will leave West Ham United for is Flamengo, though any such move could be delayed by a couple of months.

28-year-old Paqueta began his career with Flamengo and has now made it clear he wants to return, and they have already agreed personal terms in principle.

However, West Ham insist he will not be allowed to move back to Brazil this month unless their valuation is met, which at this point seems unlikely. We understand a deal later in the year is more likely.

Flamengo have held talks with West Ham via intermediaries, confirming verbally they would be willing to pay £30million for Paqueta.

However, it’s our understanding that Hammers owner David Sullivan wants a deal starting at £42.5million, which would see them get their money back and other costs would also need to be met which would likely take any deal beyond £50million.

Sullivan is frustrated with Paqueta’s stance on Flamengo – he knows he could get more like the money he wants if selling elsewhere, such as to a Premier League rival like Villa, Chelsea or Spurs.

We can confirm that all three of those sides have all had contact with Paqueta’s camp and with West Ham since December, but they have been informed by the player that he does not want to stay in England under any circumstance.

The Saudi Pro League have also been rebuffed as the Brazilian star has made it clear that he only wants to move back to his boyhood club Flamengo.

It has been claimed that Paqueta is contemplating taking ‘strike action’ although we are told by sources close to the player that he does not plan on taking this drastic course of action.

West Ham are also reluctant to let Paqueta leave during their relegation battle, as internally they acknowledge they will not be able to sign a player on his level given the position they find themselves in in the table.

Because of that, we understand that Flamengo are willing to wait for Paqueta if required, so could sign him in March – as the Brazilian transfer window remains open until then.

By waiting until March, all sides would be able assess their situation and West Ham will likely know whether they have a chance of staying up or not at that time.

