Tottenham in ‘transfer war’ with Aston Villa for €80m Turkish ‘Golden Boy’; scouts have labelled him ‘immediate priority’

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on bringing a Turkey international attacking midfielder to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to a report, which has revealed why Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants him and has also named the third Premier League club that are keen on him.

Spurs have been active in the January transfer window, signing former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and Brazilian left-back Souza from Santos already this month. Tottenham have also secured the services of young striker Mason Melia from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Villa, too, have been busy this month, signing Brazilian winger Alysson from Gremio and teenage forward Brian Madjo from Metz.

The Villans will be bitterly disappointed to have missed out on Gallagher, especially as they were confident of getting a deal done for the Englishman before Thomas Frank’s Tottenham swooped in.

It now appears that Tottenham and Villa are involved in another transfer battle, this time for a Turkey international attacking midfielder.

According to Sports Boom, there is ‘a major transfer war’ among Premier League clubs for Eintracht Frankfurt star Can Uzun.

The report has described the 20-year-old as ‘the new Golden Boy of European football’ and has claimed that scouts from Tottenham and Villa have been hugely impressed with him.

Uzun’s performance for Frankfurt against Qarabag in the Champions League this week has led “scouts to upgrade his status to an ‘immediate priority’ for the upcoming window”, according to the report.

For Tottenham, Villa manager Unai Emery is a serious threat, with the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss have been ‘captivated’ by the midfielder’s ‘football intelligence’.

Emery reportedly believes that the Turkish star will be ‘a special piece’ in his Villa formation, with scouts from the Midlands club watching him in each and every single match this season.

Frankfurt, though, will not wilt under pressure from Premier League clubs to sell Uzun, with the report claiming that the Bundesliga club value him at €80million (£69.4m, $93.8m).

Uzun has scored eight goals and given four assists in 20 appearances for Frankfurt so far this season.

During the 2024/25 campaign, the youngster found the back of the net five times and registered three assists in 31 matches in all competitions for Frankfurt.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Newcastle also want Can Uzun – report

It is not just Tottenham and Villa who have taken a shine to Uzun, with Sports Boom reporting that Newcastle United, too, are interested in the Turkish gem.

Unlike Tottenham and Villa, who want Uzun to make an immediate impact in the first team, Newcastle are looking at the 20-year-old as ‘a strategic long-term investment’, according to the report.

Newcastle bosses reportedly believe that Uzun could become ‘a global superstar’ and are keen on bringing him to St. James’ Park before the race for his signature becomes even more competitive and his price tag increases.

Uzun is under contract at Frankfurt until the summer of 2029, having joined the German club in 2024.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Newcastle threat for winger, defender exit

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Tottenham Hotspur have ‘discreetly’ started looking at replacing a top star.

Newcastle United have joined the race for a Manchester City winger that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing in the January transfer window.

And finally, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported the chances of Tottenham Hotspur selling one of their most prized assets to Liverpool or Manchester United.