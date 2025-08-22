West Ham United manager Graham Potter is under mounting pressure, TEAMtalk understands, as the club seeks to bump up their transfer budget as uncertainty grows over his future at the club.

The Hammers face Chelsea on Friday, and after their opening-day 3-0 defeat to Sunderland, there are serious concerns that a second heavy loss could create a toxic atmosphere at the London Stadium.

While club vice-chair Karren Brady has insisted Potter will be given time, internal sources suggest the manager could come under intense scrutiny quickly – particularly over his tactical setup and player selections.

On the transfer front, West Ham have targeted Southampton star Matheus Fernandes as their primary midfield reinforcement.

However, sources admit the deal is proving extremely difficult.

The Hammers’ attempts to lure Fernandes away from Southampton with a new £30million offer have fallen short, and they have been trying to plot a way to get towards £40million – which was felt to be a level at which Saints would buckle.

However, that does not seem to be the case after all – with Southampton valuing the player towards £50million even as we get towards deadline day. It is a blow to West Ham, who are expected to sell players in the next week to try to give the squad a boost…

West Ham exploring 10 new midfield targets

It is worth noting that West Ham have also failed in their pursuit of Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

With Fernandes potentially out of reach, TEAMtalk understands that the club is exploring up to 10 other midfield options as they look to address a problem area that was exposed in the Sunderland defeat.

The clash with Chelsea will not only test West Ham’s tactical resolve but also potentially increase pressure on Potter if the midfield issues continue.

“It’s about finding the right person, profile and player,” Potter said in a press conference on Thursday.

“That isn’t easy to do, especially when there are PSR restrictions. We have a certain market, and our job is to look for players who can improve us, while improving the players here.

“The squad has had investment over a number of years and we have to get more out of the squad we have. We’re also looking to improve, and we’ll look to find a solution.

“It’s about being a Club, being a team, and being together.”

The clash against Chelsea tomorrow will be a major test for Potter and his team, as West Ham gear up for what will be a crucial end to the transfer window.

