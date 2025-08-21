Alexander Isak is set to be the subject of a fresh Liverpool offer

Newcastle United are preparing for Liverpool to return with a new bid for Alexander Isak over the coming week, as TEAMtalk sources reveal the latest on the summer transfer window’s biggest talking point.

The Reds saw an opening offer worth £110million rejected earlier in the window, but with the striker now making his own feelings clear, Liverpool will need to show their intent if they are serious about landing him.

Newcastle continue to insist they have no plans to sell and are standing firm publicly, but the situation is becoming increasingly strained behind the scenes.

Isak, for his part, is adamant that his time at St James’ Park is over – with his focus firmly on making the move to Anfield.

For that to happen, Liverpool must come back with an improved proposal. There is a growing belief that moment is fast approaching.

Reports of a £150m price tag have circulated, but the Reds have valued Isak lower that.

Sources close to the situation suggest a more realistic figure would be in the bracket of £120m-£130m.

Newcastle are beginning to expect another approach in the next week and accept that if Liverpool are serious, they will soon test the waters again ahead of the deadline.

What seems certain is that the negotiations will not be straightforward.

Liverpool need to meet ‘two’ Newcastle ‘conditions’

Meanwhile, a Sky Sports reporter has revealed the “two conditions” that must be met before Newcastle begrudgingly sell Isak to Liverpool.

isak released a statement on social media on Tuesday night to put forward his version of events in the summer’s biggest transfer saga. Part of the Newcastle striker’s statement read: “The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle quickly responded with a statement of their own, with the most newsworthy aspect being the club strongly suggesting they do not believe a sale is in their best interests.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired,” the statement read.

“We do not foresee those conditions being met.”

Precisely what those ‘conditions’ are that would free up Isak to join Liverpool in the final fortnight of the window have now been revealed.

Sky Sports reporter, Keith Downie – who specialises in covering Newcastle – stated: “Newcastle talked last night about the conditions of a sale. There were two conditions.

“One, the valuation of the player is £150m. That is what Newcastle’s valuation is.

“I still think they would probably do a deal for a little bit less than that. But I think Liverpool’s £110m offer that landed a few weeks ago is way short. So if Liverpool were to really seriously want Isak, they would have to come to the table with a higher bid.

“The second is that Newcastle need to find a replacement. They tried on Benjamin Sesko, they tried on Hugo Ekitike, failed on both of those.

“They’re actually even struggling right now, as we can see, to bring in a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left on a free contract.

“We’ve been telling you for weeks now that they’ve been trying to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford. But he’s seen as the Callum Wilson replacement rather than the Alexander Isak replacement.

“So they can’t even get the second striker in, if you like.

“If they were able to land Wissa in the next few days – and I am expecting a bid in the next couple of days – and Liverpool came to the table offering £130m then Newcastle might have a decision to make.

“However, it would leave them very light on striker reinforcements.”

