Breno Bidon is among two South American targets for Arsenal

Arsenal appear to have been given a major boost to their hopes of signing a South American midfield sensation after the player revealed he is ‘dreaming’ of playing in Europe.

The Gunners are currently focusing on closing out their first Premier League title win in more than 20 years, while they also face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last 16 and have a date with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final later this month.

However, one eye remains on summer transfer business, especially where sporting director Andrea Berta is concerned, with Arsenal being heavily tipped to secure the services of an impressive Brazilian talent.

Corinthians star Breno Bidon is the player in question, with the midfielder admitting that it’s his ‘dream’ to one day play in Europe and test himself in the Champions League.

Bidon is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in Brazilian football, having played a key role in Corinthians’ Copa do Brasil triumph last season.

The 21-year-old also enjoyed success at international level at the start of 2025, after playing a major role in helping his country win the South American Under-20 Championship title.

His performances have certainly caught the eye of Arsenal, who have reportedly held initial discussions with Corinthians to ‘seek information’ about the possibility of signing Bidon.

For their part, Corinthians are reportedly resigned to the prospect of Bidon eventually being convinced to head to Europe, and are already lining up potential replacements.

According to a recent report from ESPN Brasil, Corinthians could let Bidon leave if they receive an offer in the region of £20.8m for the midfielder, who recently told TNT Sports Brasil: “I do dream about playing in Europe.

“It has been a dream since I was a kid – to play in Europe, to play in the Champions League, to play in a World Cup. It has been a dream since I was young.

“I do have that desire. I do not know when the moment will come but I do have that desire to play abroad.”

DON’T MISS: How electric Arsenal target compares to Martinelli, Trossard as Berta masterplan accelerates

Bidon ‘needs to leave Brazil’

One player who believes Bidon should be playing in Europe’s top leagues is former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, who joined him at Corinthians after his switch from Atletico Madrid back in 2024.

Indeed, the Netherlands star insists that whoever signs Bidon next will be landing a ‘special’ talent who has the ‘mentality’ to reach the very top.

“I talk to him a lot, he’s very intelligent,” Memphis said of Bidon when speaking to Brazilian outlet SporTV.

“He has great potential. He’s young, but very talented. He works hard, is focused and has a strong mentality.

“He’s a special player, he needs to leave Brazil, not now, but soon. He also needs to be called up to the Brazilian national team.

“He has enormous potential, he’s very good.”

Bidon is currently under contract with Corinthians until December 2029, which at least leaves the Brazilian club in a strong position when it eventually comes to negotiating his exit.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Arsenal news: Another top Brazilian talent targeted; striker swoop

Arsenal have submitted a proposal for another top Brazilian talent, with a report revealing whether the move has been successful.

Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta to bring an exciting Italian striker to north London, a report has claimed, and previous speculation has tipped the Gunners and Manchester United to make ‘monstrous offers’.

Finally, the Gunners are facing serious competition from Liverpool for a top Eintracht Frankfurt defender, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Riccardo Calafiori reveals his desire to move to AS Roma.