Man Utd ‘accelerate’ spectacular £87m signing as INEOS move for ‘top target’

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Yan Diomande as their battle with Liverpool heats up, according to a report, while a bid is also being prepped for a second electric forward.

Man Utd need at least one new winger this summer after their wide options were completely transformed under Ruben Amorim, who preferred to use wing-backs. Antony and Alejandro Garnacho were both sold, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to leave permanently this summer.

Diomande’s superb performances for RB Leipzig have seen him shoot up United’s wish list, and there has now been an update…

Man Utd ramp up Diomande pursuit

United are ‘accelerating’ their interest in the 19-year-old Ivorian, as per Football Insider.

Leipzig are anticipating ‘big offers’ for Diomande this summer, and one is highly likely to come from the Red Devils.

United will need to meet Leipzig’s €100million (£87m / $116m) demands to bring Diomande to England.

In his latest YouTube video, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the teenager is among United’s main targets for the left wing position.

Romano added that United have sent scouts to watch Diomande on multiple occasions over the past few months, suggesting their interest is intensifying.

It emerged earlier on Wednesday that Tottenham Hotspur have been stung in the race for Diomande as Liverpool are frontrunners to land him.

We revealed on February 16 that Liverpool hold the most advanced interest in Diomande out of any Premier League club.

Although, we can confirm United have also been in contact with his entourage to register their interest.

If United were to miss out on Diomande, then Anthony Gordon would be a solid alternative…

‘Top target’ named

Man Utd are ready to make a big move to sign Newcastle United’s Gordon this summer, it has been claimed.

According to Sports Boom, INEOS have made the winger their ‘top target’ to improve their foward line.

Man Utd are ‘ready to launch a blockbuster £80million bid’ (€92m / $107m), the report states.

We revealed on February 21 that it would take an ‘extraordinary offer’ to prise Gordon out of Newcastle, with other outlets valuing him at £95m (€109m / $127m).

Sources confirmed to us on February 27 that Arsenal are leading Man Utd and Liverpool in the chase for the England star.

We understand the Gunners are preparing to open the bidding at £75m (€86m / $100m).

Star agrees reduced salary

Our sources state that the Red Devils are making progress in talks to hand Harry Maguire a new contract.

There is growing belief on both sides than an agreement is close to being struck, with Man Utd looking to stop Maguire from leaving when his current deal expires this summer.

The centre-back is understood to be open to reducing his wages from £190,000 a week to around £100,000 per week.

The new deal is likely to run for a year and include the option for an extra 12 months.

A pay cut for Maguire aligns with INEOS’ vision of bringing costs down significantly.