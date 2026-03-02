Arsenal suddenly face Liverpool threat for €65m gem as defender drops exit bombshell

Arsenal are facing serious competition from Liverpool for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Riccardo Calafiori reveals his desire to move to AS Roma.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 25, 2026, that Arsenal are interested in signing Brown from Eintracht in the summer transfer window.

Brown is one of the best young left-backs in the Bundesliga and has already earned two caps for Germany, and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are closely monitoring him.

Liverpool threat for Arsenal regarding Nathaniel Brown

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has now reported that Liverpool are ‘growing more and more’ keen on a 2026 summer deal for Brown.

Sources have told us that Brown is ‘high on Liverpool’s list’, with scouts of the defending Premier League champions watching the youngster on a number of occasions.

We understand that Eintracht want €65million (£56.7m, $76m) for Brown.

With Andy Robertson out of contract, there is a need for Liverpool to add another left-back to their squad, especially as Kostas Tsimikas does not appear to have a future at Anfield.

That Liverpool manager Arne Slot sanctioned a loan deal for Tsimikas to join Roma last summer underlines the Dutchman’s lack of faith in the Greece international left-back.

Riccardo Calafiori wants AS Roma return

Speaking of Roma and defenders, Riccardo Calafiori has revealed his desire to return to the Italian club in the future.

Calafiori, who can operate as a centre-back or as a left-back, joined Arsenal from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old Italy international came through the youth ranks at Roma before breaking into the first team.

Calafiori eventually turned out for Basel and Bologna before joining Arsenal in 2024.

CalcioMercato has quoted Calafiori as saying: “I’d like to return to Roma sooner or later.

“Obviously, we can’t plan our career now, but yes, I can imagine it.

“Also, because I left halfway, everything started out really well: goals, I even had the chance to play a bit more.

“Then, for various reasons, I first went on loan, and then they sold me.

“It definitely didn’t go as I’d hoped, for several reasons.

“Returning also to celebrate under the Curva Sud? That’s also why.”

Arsenal bid for Vasilij Kostov ‘rejected’

Arsenal have been linked with Vasilije Kostov for a while now, and there has been an update on the Gunners’ quest to bring the 17-year-old Serbia international attacking midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.

CalcioMercato.it has reported that Arsenal have had a bid for the Red Star Belgrade star already turned down.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that Arsenal have ‘submitted’ an ‘offer’ of €20 million, which has been ‘rejected’ by Red Star Belgrade.

There is interest in the teenager from Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Juventus.