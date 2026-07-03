Arsenal choose £246m double signing to replace unlucky pair

There are growing doubts over the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at Arsenal, and a report has named the super-expensive pair the Gunners want as stunning upgrades.

Martinelli and Trossard have been fine servants at Arsenal, with the pair splitting time on the left wing ever since the latter’s arrival in the winter window of 2023.

Trossard has become a consistent scorer of vital late goals, while Martinelli’s blistering pace never fails to cause problems for opposing defences.

However, with Arsenal looking to embark on a period of sustained success after ending their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title, the Gunners are now ready to show a ruthless streak.

The latest from The Sun states Trossard is now a genuine candidate to depart, with Turkish side Besiktas sniffing around a deal.

They declared: ‘Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has emerged as a target for Besiktas.

‘The Turkish giants want to bolster their attack this summer and are one of several sides monitoring Trossard’s situation.’

Aged 31 and with just one year left on his deal, it’s suggested Arsenal now believe the time is right to cash in while they still can.

There’s doubts over the future of Martinelli too, who like Trossard, only has 12 months left on his deal. The Brazilian’s contract does contain an option for an extra season, however.

Nevertheless, The Sun hint Martinelli could go and that comes on the back of talkSPORT previously claiming Arteta had decided to put the 25-year-old up for sale.

Whether both players leave in the same window remains to be seen. But what is clear is Arsenal have already identified their successors to both players if and when they leave.

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Arsenal want Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola

The Gunners want PSG’s Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa to serve as colossal upgrades.

Rogers is valued by Villa at a whopping £130m. PSG want at least £116m for Barcola, who has genuine chances to change clubs this summer.

And according to Daily Mail reporter, Lewis Steele, there’s a sense Barcola would favour signing for Arsenal over fellow suitor Liverpool.

He explained: “He’s got a decision to make and he might prefer Arsenal.”

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Asked to go into detail as to why that might be the case, Steele listed three reasons behind the theory.

“He’s probably looking at [Mikel] Arteta, and he might want to live in the capital city of London.”

Steele then admitted that the Liverpool of 2026 are not the same draw they last year when they entered the summer as defending champions.

“Liverpool aren’t as glamorous an option as they may have been 12 months ago.”

Sources have told TEAMtalk Arsenal are fronting the queue for Rogers and efforts to sign the England ace have now been accelerated.