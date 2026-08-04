Fabrizio Romano has named the next potential signing through the door at Arsenal after Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior, while he has also revealed that the Gunners are close to wrapping up a deal for the former.

The Gunners are looking to add quality and not quantity to their squad this summer after winning the Premier League title last season for the first time in 22 years.

Arsenal have so far brought in Illan Meslier on a free transfer and Christos Tzolis in a deal worth around £34m, while Piero Hincapie has made his loan move into a permanent deal.

The Gunners still want to sign more players with a deal for Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes edging closer, while an attacker is towards the top of their list.

Arsenal have made Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior one of their top targets after refusing to reach the £117m that Chelsea paid for Morgan Rogers.

And Romano has now revealed that a deal to sign Brazil international Guimaraes is practically done with just the “final details” to be sorted.

Romano told time2play: “As for the midfield? There’s only one guy on their radar: Bruno Guimarães.

“He’s practically a done deal for the Gunners, with talks between Newcastle and Arsenal heating up big time.

“They’re down to the final details before booking medicals and signing papers.

“Bruno has been a total dream target for Arteta, who’s been obsessed with getting him forever.”

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A new centre-back could be next on Arsenal’s agenda – Romano

As well as signing another winger, which could be Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, Romano insists that Arsenal could also bring in a new centre-back amid William Saliba’s injury.

Romano adds: “Arsenal is easily set to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League.

“The reigning English champs have already bagged Christos Tzolis to replace [Leandro] Trossard on the wing, but they’re nowhere near done.

“The plan is to stack another winger onto Arteta’s squad, and they might even grab a new centre-back given Saliba’s lingering back issues.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said just last week that the Gunners need to continue to be ambitious in the transfer market in order to carry on their success from last season.

Arteta said: “This has to be the start and this has to be the standard.

“Excellence has to be our standard and this has to drive to attack the future. The way we behave daily with more and more determination and ambition because we’ve shown that we’ve got it.

“Now we have to show that we belong to this level and we want to increase and take this football club to a different dimension.”