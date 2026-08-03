Fabrizio Romano has delivered a comprehensive update on what’s really happening in the transfer saga involving Arsenal, Newcastle and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Guimaraes transfer saga has riled up both of the Arsenal and Newcastle fanbases, and more than a handful of journalists covering the story too.

Very few in the industry are on the same page with regards to precisely what is happening, or even when it’s happening.

For example, both The Times and ESPN Brasil over the weekend claimed a club-to-club agreement worth £80m had been struck. The Times even went as far as stating a medical had been booked for Guimaraes on Monday (today).

However, Monday arrived and no such medical has taken place. And around midday, Luke Edwards (The Telegraph) and Keith Downie (Sky Sports) claimed Arsenal had finally and only today opened club-to-club discussions with Newcastle regarding the move.

It’s a story that turns up wildly contrasting claims depending on which reporter you place your faith in.

If transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, is among those you trust, you’ll want to read on.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fabrizio Romano drops Bruno Guimaraes truth bomb

Taking to YouTube on Monday evening, Romano went on the attack when attempting to provide much-needed clarity on the situation.

He insisted claims made on Monday that club-to-club talks only opened today are false.

Instead, Romano is adamant club-to-club discussions were opened long ago, and furthermore, he’s insisting an agreement between Newcastle and Arsenal is very close to being finalised.

“Recently in the transfer market in terms of brief (briefings to the media and journalists), we are seeing several things, and it’s part of the game,” began Romano.

“I respect that, when there’s a director talking or a club briefing something, it’s part of the game. They obviously want to control the narrative and I absolutely understand that.

“But I can guarantee that Newcastle and Arsenal have been in talks for Bruno Guimaraes for some time. It’s not started today.

“They already had several conversations, then obviously the agents of the player are facilitating these conversations at some point, but for sure Arsenal and Newcastle remain in direct contact for Guimaraes.

READ NEXT: Arsenal accelerate ‘Operation Vinicius’ as Arteta told even better signing

Arsenal, Newcastle agreement “very close”

“I maintain what I said over the weekend. Total confidence from Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes. The deal is very close.

“Newcastle already started to work on replacement involving also the new coach Matthias Jaissle in these conversations.

“So Jaissle is already talking to Newcastle directors to indicate which player could be the right player to replace Guimaraes, because they know that this deal with Arsenal is very close.

“We still have to wait for the final steps, for the final agreement and for the ‘here we go’. It could be at any moment, because this deal is at the final stages and Arsenal are very confident on this one.

“And so Guimaraes – who has an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal, it’s been the case for a few weeks – and so Bruno is only waiting for the transfer to happen.

“We had several reports on Friday, Saturday and Sunday about deal done, deal closed, medical on Monday.

“That’s still not the case, but the deal is at the very advanced stages and the negotiation didn’t start today, I can guarantee that.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal to accelerate deal for FOURTH summer signing after club says YES – not Bruno Guimaraes or Vinicius Junior