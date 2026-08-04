Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Salah deal as Liverpool legend’s transfer timeline is revealed

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Trabzonspor’s ambitious move to bring Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah to Turkey is ‘here we go’ done.

Liverpool revealed in March that Salah would leaving at the end of the season to pursue a new challenge away from Anfield after a disappointing campaign.

It had been assumed that Salah would end up in the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer this summer – but we now know that won’t be the case.

After weeks of rumours of a potential move to Besiktas were rumoured and then rejected, Salah has been heavily linked with a transfer to their Turkish rivals, Trabzonspor.

However, over the weekend, Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan denied that any deal for Liverpool legend Salah was in place as of Sunday.

Doğan told Turkish outlet A Spor: “There is no such agreement. As for plans to bring him to Trabzon, there is no such plan; there is nothing to it.

“If there were such a plan, information would be provided from our side, the press would be informed, and so on. There is no such thing.”

Of course, he insisted that he would be keen to bring in a player of Salah’s stature, Doğan added: “Salah is a very professional, highly successful player known worldwide. He is one of the players with the best careers out there. Of course, who wouldn’t want Salah? That is a separate matter.

“But as of now, there is no such agreement involving our club. I am emphasizing this, though perhaps I am not getting the message across clearly: there is no such agreement.”

READ MORE: Trusted journalist gives clue to next Liverpool signing after Barcola: ‘There really is a feeling’

When asked if he had spoke to Salah, he responded: “I don’t want to talk about this. Of course, the fans want to see a player like Salah, and so do I.

“Bringing in certain players requires a certain stance and a certain way of behaving. That’s what I’m trying to do as president right now. I know people’s focus is on this; there’s no agreement, no planned trip. We will inform our community and our fans as soon as there is a development.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Salah set to join Trabzonspor on a two-year deal

After Trabzonspor confirmed that negotiations had begun for Salah, TEAMtalk revealed that the Turkish side were confident of pulling off a deal and now Romano has insisted on Tuesday evening that the deal is now ‘here we go’ confirmed.

Romano posted on X: ‘BREAKING: Mo Salah to Trabzonspor, here we go! Club confirms agreement in place for the Egyptian striker. Salah joins on two year deal as free agent after leaving Liverpool.’

Another reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, added similar information before revealing that Salah will fly into Turkey on Wednesday to complete a deal.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Mo Salah set to join Trabzonspor on a two-year contract as a free agent. Trabzonspor confirm they have “begun negotiations”. Verbal agreement already in place with Salah with the move set to be formalised this week.’

Jacobs adds: ‘Salah will arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday before making his way to Trabzon in the evening.’

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.