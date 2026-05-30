Arsenal have been urged to do all in their power to sign Morgan Rogers this summer and elevate their attack to the next level, with the player urged to reject any rival interest from Manchester United and with TEAMtalk revealing why the Gunners want the Aston Villa star over four other targets.

The England star has enjoyed another stellar season at Villa Park, contributing 17 G/A (10 scored, seven assists) from 37 appearances across all competitions.

And after helping Aston Villa win the Europa League, with Rogers scoring in the final as Freiburg were beaten 3-0, he has etched his name in the history books by securing the club’s first major European trophy since the 1982 European Cup.

However, despite the promise of playing Champions League football next season with Aston Villa, Rogers has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation ahead of the summer window amid strong claims that both United and Arsenal are ready to launch serious bids for his services.

And while the 23-year-old will likely carry a £100m-plus fee should he leave, the player has been told by Henry Winter he would struggle for game time at Old Trafford should he join Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast, Winter said: “If you’ve got [Matheus] Cunha on the left, got [Bryan] Mbeumo on the right, [Benjamin] Sesko seems to be developing post-injury, and you got Bruno Fernandes behind them, and then a combination of [Kobbie] Mainoo behind, I mean, he’s a huge talent, but where does he play for Manchester United?”

In reply, ESPN’s Sam Tighe is adamant he would not be a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford, but could have more joy were he to sign for Arsenal.

“Well, if you spend £80, £90 or £100 million on a player like that, you do expect them to be a guaranteed starter, and so it does raise a question with regard to Manchester United.

“Obviously, the counterpoint to that is you need more than three good forwards, you need quality, you need options, especially if you’re going to play, I mean, Man United played 40 games this season, and that’s ridiculous. Next season they’ll play 55, probably.”

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Rogers advised to sign for Arsenal this summer

Tighe continued: “So you need the options, and who are PSG pulling off the bench when they need to change things? They’re bringing on a player that Liverpool would happily sign this summer for £60 million [Desire Doue]. That’s the level, that’s the level of the squad, not just the first 11.”

In light of that, Tighe is convinced that Rogers could well be seen as a move to Arsenal appeal more, given a more obvious opening into their first team, where Leandro Trossard finished the season, and will likely get the nod to start Saturday’s Champions League final.

He added: “I think this is why Rogers should go to Arsenal and play on the left wing, because I think the opening is there for the same reason that you think that [Marcus] Rashford should be looking at that move.

“I think he, Rogers, looks like an Arteta player, and I think there is an opening on the left wing there for him.”

As TEAMtalk reported earlier this week, Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Rogers, with the Gunners now positioning themselves firmly in the race for the player this summer.

Villa boss Unai Emery is desperate to retain Rogers and still views the 23-year-old as one of the centrepieces of his long-term project.

However, TEAMtalk understands Villa’s financial position means they could struggle to turn down a huge offer should bidding escalate in the coming weeks.

Having previously explored a possible move for Anthony Gordon, we understand Arsenal are now ready to raise the stakes for Rogers.

The Premier League champions are understood to be huge admirers of Rogers’ versatility, athleticism and ability to operate across multiple attacking and midfield roles.

Internally, Arsenal increasingly view him as a potentially ideal solution to their long-standing issues down the left side of attack.

And having discussed Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, Bradley Barcola, Yan Diomande, as well as Gordon as options, the Gunners are now ready to prioritise the Villa star.

Indeed, sources indicate Rogers’ name is now being pushed particularly strongly during internal recruitment discussions, and a very serious bid could soon be launched.

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