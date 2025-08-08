Scholes drops frightening verdict on Liverpool signing Isak after Carragher concern dismissed

Paul Scholes dismissed Jamie Carragher’s concerns when assessing what impact signing Alexander Isak would have on Liverpool in a frightening verdict.

Liverpool have verbally agreed personal terms with Alexander Isak and the striker has made Newcastle aware he wants to join the Reds. Liverpool have seen one offer worth £110m plus add-ons knocked back, though contrary to a handful of erroneous reports, they have not walked away.

Instead, Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle to open the doors to Isak’s sale before thundering back in with a second offer.

The green light will not come until Newcastle sign a worthy replacement, or at the very least line one up. Two bids were placed for Benjamin Sesko and RB Leipzig even accepted the second, though the Slovenian is heading to Man Utd.

As such, all eyes are on who Newcastle turn to, with TEAMtalk revealing the identities of five alternatives being considered. Of those five, we understand the Magpies are actively moving for Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea.

But competition for Jackson is becoming increasingly fierce.

If Newcastle do eventually approve Isak’s exit, they’ll hope to collect as close to their £150m valuation as possible. A transfer on that scale would obliterate the British record with regards to arrivals, which is currently held by Florian Wirtz (£116m including add-ons).

Man Utd icon Paul Scholes, and Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, ran the rule over Liverpool’s Isak pursuit during a fan debate on The Overlap.

Carragher voiced concerns about Liverpool’s “messy” planning after already signing an expensive striker in Hugo Ekitike. He also hinted he doesn’t view Isak as a truly superstar player on the same level as Kylian Mbappe, for example.

However, Scholes cut straight to the heart of the matter when suggesting Liverpool are doing exactly what Man Utd did during his heyday at Old Trafford – strengthening while they’re already at the top.

In Scholes’ mind, signing the “best centre-forward in the world” in Isak could tee Liverpool up for a period of dominance, both in the Premier League and Champions League.

Carragher’s Isak concern shut down by Scholes

“It will be an amazing signing [but] from a Liverpool fan’s point of view, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150m on Isak,” began Carragher.

“He’s Liverpool’s number one target but there’s something about buying another striker (Ekitike) for £80m and he’s back-up.

“There’s something about it that doesn’t quite feel right to me. I know Liverpool need numbers at the top end of the pitch, obviously for a number of reasons.”

Carragher added: “When you look at Isak, he’s obviously thrown his toys out of the pram once Arsenal and Liverpool have signed strikers.

“From him and his agents’ point of view, did they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on?

“It just feels a little bit messy and when I think of Liverpool it doesn’t look really planned. I don’t think the plan is to buy a striker for £80m and then buy another one for £120m.”

Scholes chose that moment to interject, stating: “I know exactly what you mean, but no [you can’t turn it down].

“When you win the league a lot of teams relax. But when we (Man Utd) won the league, go again.

“You buy your Rio Ferdinands, we bought Wayne Rooney, your Berbatovs. You bring more quality don’t you? Liverpool have done that.

“I agree with you though, the planning seems weird.”

Scholes continued: “The ambition now will be to be the best in Europe. Look, if you bring Isak into it you’re going to have the best centre forward in the world I think at this point.

“I know you’re saying as a Liverpool fan it feels a bit uncomfortable spending [so much] on Isak. As a United fan I’d have him for £150m!”

Carragher concluded: “I do want Liverpool to sign him, but £150m for me feels like Mbappe. You should be getting Mbappe for £150m.”