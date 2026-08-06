Rangers declare serious interest in Eredivisie winger available for £7m

Rangers and RB Salzburg have both declared serious interest in PSV Eindhoven forward Couhaib Driouech, with the pair preparing to lodge formal approaches for the talented winger, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the situation confirm that PSV are open to a sale in the region of €8million (£6.7m, $9.2), a valuation that could prove attractive to clubs seeking value in the current market.

The Dutch side are understood to be willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old winger, who has impressed with his pace, direct running and ability to stretch opposition defences.

For Rangers, the interest in Driouech aligns with their desire to add another wide option following the recent arrival of Japan international winger Daisuke Yokota.

Rangers view the PSV forward as a player capable of injecting further dynamism into the attacking third as they look to build a competitive squad for the season ahead and add much-needed creativity.

At the same time, Rangers are braced for the possible departure of central defender John Souttar.

Should the Scotland international leave, then Rangers are expected to move quickly to target a replacement at the heart of the defence, ensuring the backline retains its strength and depth.

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PSV ready to sell Couhaib Driouech

Driouech’s profile has attracted attention beyond Scotland, with Salzburg’s involvement highlighting the player’s growing reputation across Europe.

Both clubs are set to register their interest officially in Eindhoven in the coming days, setting the stage for potential negotiations.

While a move to the Austrian club would keep the forward in a strong European environment, the prospect of regular first-team football and a new challenge in the Scottish Premiership could appeal if Rangers present a persuasive case.

Rangers also have previous interest in Driouech from last summer.

PSV’s readiness to do business at the quoted fee suggests a deal is realistic for either suitor, provided the player is open to a transfer this summer.

Rangers start their Europa League campaign tonight, and manager Derek Mcinnes wants one more creative player in before the week is over.

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