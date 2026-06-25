Arsenal are in the mix to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is actively weighing up his options away from Newcastle United, TEAMtalk understands, with Arsenal among his strongest suitors, though the Gunners are far from alone in the race for the midfielder.

The 28-year-old has been regarded as one of the Premier League’s standout imports in recent years, playing a transformative role in Newcastle’s rise since his arrival in 2022.

However, with just two years remaining on his current deal and no breakthrough in contract extension talks, uncertainty is beginning to take hold. An exit would undoubtedly mark another major blow for Newcastle.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that both Guimaraes and his representatives are growing increasingly uneasy about the direction of the club.

After a disappointing campaign that saw Newcastle finish in the bottom half, the mood has only worsened following the departure of several key figures.

The exits of Alexander Isak last summer and Anthony Gordon earlier this window – the latter securing a move to Barcelona – have left a significant void in the squad.

There is also concern behind the scenes that further disruption could follow, with Sandro Tonali, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento all understood to be assessing their own futures.

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Guimaraes has Newcastle doubts as Arsenal sounded out

Guimaraes has joined that group of Newcastle players harbouring doubts, sources confirm.

TEAMtalk has been told the Brazilian is not prepared to remain at the club merely to be part of a prolonged rebuild, particularly given his ambition to compete at the very highest level.

As a result, intermediaries acting on his behalf have begun exploratory discussions with several top clubs.

Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been sounded out as potential destinations.

In addition, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been approached, with sources close to the situation describing interest in him now as as “significant”.

Newcastle, for their part, remain adamant they do not want to lose one of their most influential players.

However, the growing uncertainty around Guimaraes’ future is understood to be causing serious concern for sporting director Ross Wilson.

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