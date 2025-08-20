Eberechi Eze has chosen to sign for Arsenal who have struck a club-to-club agreement with Crystal Palace, though the timing of the move does leave it open to a last-minute collapse if misfortune strikes, according to a report.

News broke on Wednesday night of Arsenal hijacking Tottenham’s move for Eberechi Eze. Spurs had agreed personal terms with the 27-year-old and a full, verbal agreement had been struck with Crystal Palace.

However, on the back of Kai Havertz suffering a knee injury, Arsenal thundered back into the race and outmuscled their north London rivals.

Both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein confirmed Arsenal’s bid has been accepted by Crystal Palace.

The two reporters differed on how much Arsenal are paying, with Ornstein citing £68m and Romano simply stating the package is ‘in excess of £60m.’

Both may be right if the package is £60m plus £8m in add-ons, which were the terms stipulated in Eze’s now-expired release clause.

In any case, what is clear is Palace have accepted Arsenal’s bid and the payment terms put forward by the Gunners were more favourable (easier to achieve add-ons, quicker payments) than those proposed by Tottenham.

And taking to X late on Wednesday night, Romano gave the move his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

The trusted reporter wrote: “Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties.

“Crystal Palace to receive package in excess of £60m as Eze preferred #AFC over Spurs.

“Arsenal win race over Tottenham, been in advanced talks for days but never sealed.”

But while it’s now 99.99% likely the deal will proceed as planned, the timing of the medical means there is a slight risk the move could run aground on Thursday…

Why Arsenal can’t bank on Eberechi Eze just yet

Ornstein noted Crystal Palace intend to select Eze for their Conference League clash with Norwegian side Fredrikstad on Thursday night. Only after that clash will Eze then undergo a medical with the Gunners.

Ornstein wrote: “The 27-year-old is expected to play for Palace against Fredrikstad in the Conference League play-off on Thursday before undergoing a medical with the north London club.”

Palace are primed to embark on their first ever European campaign and must progress through the play-off round to enter the competition proper.

Oliver Glasner’s side are overwhelming favourites to cruise past Fredrikstad, though understandably, they don’t wish to take any chances.

As such, the expectation is Eze will be selected for the contest on Thursday night despite his move to Arsenal being fully agreed.

In the unlikely event that Eze were to suffer a serious injury in the warm-up or during the match, Eze’s transfer to Arsenal could be delayed until the January window or even aborted entirely.

As such, all eyes will be on Selhurst Park for Palace’s clash with Fredrikstad on Thursday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm UK time.

