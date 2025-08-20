Arsenal turn to £60m Chelsea star after Kai Havertz injury as SECOND option emerges

Kai Havertz of Arsenal, who are looking at Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to replace him after his injury

Arsenal have identified Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as a potential signing before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta also considering another Premier League star following the injury to Kai Havertz.

Havertz is one of three recognized options in the striker’s role at Arsenal, with manager Arteta also having the option to use Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus. Gyokeres, who joined Arsenal from Sporting CP earlier this summer, started against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, with Havertz replacing him on the hour mark.

However, the Germany international forward has suffered a knee injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines, according to The Athletic.

Jesus is out as well, with the Brazilian striker recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered in January.

This has led Arsenal to delve into the transfer market, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that two options have now emerged for the Gunners, with the club’s sporting director Berta now actively searching for a placement for Havertz.

TEAMtalk understands that one of the options that Arsenal are currently considering is Chelsea striker Jackson.

Chelsea are willing to sell Jackson before the summer transfer window closes and want £60million (€69.4m, $80.9m).

The Senegal international has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea following the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Jackson has told Chelsea that he wants to leave, with Blues manager Enzo Maresca publicly saying that the 24-year-old striker could be sold.

Arsenal, though, will face competition for the Chelsea striker, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Newcastle United are keen on Jackson.

Arsenal have Ollie Watkins on their radar – sources

Sources have told Fraser Fletcher that Arsenal have an eye on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as well.

The north London club had a bid for Watkins turned down in the winter transfer window.

While Arsenal did consider signing Watkins earlier this summer, the Premier League giants eventually settled on Gyokeres.

Villa value Watkins at £60m (€69.4m, $80.9m), but TEAMtalk understands that signing the England international is going to be a lot harder than getting Jackson for Arsenal.

The Villans do not want to sell Watkins, but Arsenal have not ruled out making a late play for the 29-year-old.

Watkins himself has previously said that his dream is to play for Arsenal, the club that he grew up supporting.

Watkins, then at Brentford, told the Sports Gazette at the 2020 London Football Awards in March 2020: “That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot.

“I’m an Arsenal fan, so Thierry Henry was my [idol] he’s unbelievable to watch.

“He was the idol growing up really.”

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are also considering FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

The 21-year-old Spain international has been at Porto since the summer of 2024 when he joined from Atletico Madrid.

Aghehowa has also scored two goals in two matches in the Portuguese league this season.

In the 2024/25 campaign, the youngster found the back of the net 27 times and registered three assists in 45 appearances for Porto.

